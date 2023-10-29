Watch CBS News

Bayard Rustin: The man who transformed the civil rights movement

It was strategist Bayard Rustin – a pacifist and gay Black man – who organized the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I have a dream" speech. But Rustin's role in transforming the civil rights movement has been largely forgotten. "Rustin," a new film directed by George C. Wolfe and produced by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, is an attempt to correct the historical record about a marginalized figure who helped change society. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Wolfe and Barack Obama about Rustin's legacy, and what his story means for today's generation.
