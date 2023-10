Volunteers mobilize to aid Israeli hostage families Following the October 7 attack in which more than 1,400 Israelis were killed and more than 220 were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum was quickly created to assist hostages and their families. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with a few of the 4,000 volunteers mobilizing to help, and with family members anxiously awaiting word about their loved ones held captive.