Watch CBS News

Sidemen, backups and understudies: Playing in the shadows

They play in the background, or are called up when the stars aren't available. But sidemen musicians, back-up baseball players and Broadway understudies have things in common: an understanding of the importance of their role and talent, and a humility that allows them to shine even when they're not number one. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Billy Joel sideman Mark Rivera; catcher Erik Kratz, who spent 11 seasons with 14 different major league organizations; and Kayla Pecchioni, whose Broadway performances are often stepping into the shoes of the star.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.