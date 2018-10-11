This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 14)

COVER STORY: Flat-Earthers

"The Truth is out there," and the Flat-Earthers know it. They'll tell you that not only is the Earth a flat disk, but also that we've never been to the Moon or Mars, and that all the footage of floating astronauts is faked. It's a sign of a lack of faith in expertise, where people only choose to believe what they can see for themselves.

Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga talks with "Mad Mike" Hughes, who ascended 1,800 feet in a self-built rocket to see if the Earth actually curves; "conspiracy realist" Patricia Steere, host of the YouTube channel "Flat Earth & Other Hot Potatoes," who believes NASA is part of a conspiracy at the behest of "the Powers That Should Not Be"; and Tom Nichols, author of "The Death of Expertise," who talks about a reverse-snobbery expressed by some people against the well-educated.

Tiny Doors ATL

ART: Tiny Doors ATL

Karen Anderson's art project featuring tiny doors – all of seven inches tall – installed in neighborhoods across Atlanta invites people to unlock their imaginations. Mark Strassmann reports.

The Washington Post

BEHIND THE HEADLINES: The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

A writer for The Washington Post who has written columns critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last week and has not been seen since. U.S. intelligence reportedly intercepted Saudi communications portending a plot to detain Khashoggi, while Turkish officials have said they feared he has been murdered. Holly Williams reports.

POLITICS: The pink wave – women on the ballot

Correspondent Tony Dokoupil looks at the historical under-representation of women in elected office, and the spike in female candidates in 2018. Interviews include two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Democratic Congressional candidate Jahana Hayes (Teacher of the Year from Connecticut), and GOP Congressional candidate Kimberlin Brown Pelzer from California.

CBS News

MUSIC: Tina Turner

The music legend talks with CBS News' Gayle King about her new memoir, "My Love Story."

CNN

COMMENTARY: We have BREAKING NEWS!! about BREAKING NEWS!!

Contributor Faith Salie on the fake urgency of 24-cable news channels that hype everything as a breaking news story.

U.S. Marine Corps

HISTORY: The Korean War's greatest battle

It was Thanksgiving 1950, when U.S. Marines – enduring temperatures of 50 degrees below zero -- advanced through a mountain pass towards the Yalu River in northern Korea, only to be met by 100,000 Chinese forces. Their clash at the Chosin Reservoir would be called the Korean War's greatest battle.

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Hampton Sides, author of the new book "On Desperate Ground"; Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose father fought at Chosin; and Warren Weidhahn, who was a private during the battle.

READ AN EXCERPT: "On Desperate Ground"

CALENDAR: Week of October 15

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.



NATURE UP CLOSE: A coalition of the killing

Videographer Judy Lehmberg witnesses a group of cheetahs in the arduous process of taking down a wildebeest at Kenya's Maasai Mara.

