Calendar: Week of October 15

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

Monday is Day One for Medicare Open Enrollment. Through December 7, people on Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for 2019.



Tuesday sees the opening of "In Praise of Painting" at New York's Metropolitan Museum, an exhibit of Dutch masterpieces from the 17th century.





Starting Wednesday, recreational marijuana is legal all across Canada.



On Thursday, the National Archives in Washington hosts a special program on Frederick Douglass, celebrating the bicentennial of the birth of the civil rights pioneer.





Friday sees the return to public view of a newly-restored pair of ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.





And Saturday is World Osteoporosis Day.

See also: