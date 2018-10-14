Calendar: Week of October 15

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Day One for Medicare Open Enrollment. Through December 7, people on Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for 2019.
- Medicare Open Enrollment Info (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services)
- medicare.gov
Tuesday sees the opening of "In Praise of Painting" at New York's Metropolitan Museum, an exhibit of Dutch masterpieces from the 17th century.
- "In Praise of Painting: Dutch Masterpieces at the Met," at the Metropolitan Museum of art, New York (through October 4, 2020)
- Vermeer and the Dutch Masters who influenced him ("Sunday Morning," 01/07/18)
Starting Wednesday, recreational marijuana is legal all across Canada.
- What to know as Canada becomes the biggest country to legalize pot (CBS News, 10/10/18)
- Complete CBSNews.com coverage: Marijuana Nation
On Thursday, the National Archives in Washington hosts a special program on Frederick Douglass, celebrating the bicentennial of the birth of the civil rights pioneer.
- The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, Washington, D.C. (National Park Service)
- Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Community
- The Prophetic Pragmatism of Frederick Douglass (The New Yorker, 10/15/18)
- Family of abolitionist Frederick Douglass continues his legacy ("CBS Evening News," 06/19/13)
Friday sees the return to public view of a newly-restored pair of ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.
- Celebrate the return of Dorothy's Ruby Slippers, October 19 at the National Museum of American History
- Tickets for screenings of "The Wizard of Oz" at the museum's Warner Bros. Theater (October 19 and 20)
And Saturday is World Osteoporosis Day.
- World Osteoporosis Day
- What is Osteoporosis? (National Osteoporosis Foundation)
- Osteoporosis (Office of Women's Health, HHS)
- International Osteoporosis Foundation
See also:
- "Move it or lose it": How to protect your bones as you age (CBS News, 09/29/17)
- Men are at risk for osteoporosis, too (CBS News, 11/06/14)
- Calcium and osteoporosis (CBS News, 04/25/06)
- Myths of osteoporosis (CBS News, 04/02/04)
- Best ways to fight osteoporosis (CBS News, 09/17/03)