CBS News October 10, 2019, 1:31 AM

This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 13)

COVER STORY: Trans young people
In 2014 Rita Braver met with children grappling with a very grown-up issue: gender identity. Five years later she met up again with them to see how their lives have progressed.

      
ALMANAC: Greenwich time

      
DESIGN: The Indy Idle
Tom Battista is the kind of guy who tends to veer off the beaten path – specifically, a small triangle of land wedged between traffic-choked freeways in Indianapolis. There, Battista has created a quiet oasis, a park for people to sit and gaze at drivers stuck in traffic. Luke Burbank reports on the inspiration behind the tiny park known as the Indy Idle.
      

mariska-hargitay-michelle-miller-620.jpg
Actress Mariska Hargitay (right), with CBS News' Michelle Miller.  CBS News

TELEVISION: Mariska Hargitay
Michelle Miller sits down the actress, star of TV's long-running "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," whose off-screen work is to promote victim's rights.

For more info:

       
BROADCASTING: Play by play
Beginning this year radio and television sports broadcaster Jason Benetti became the fulltime play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox. Benetti, who has cerebral palsy, spoke with Scott Simon, of National Public Radio, about his remarkable career.

For more info:

      
elton-john-performs-660.jpg
Elton John performs on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour. CBS News

MUSIC: Elton John
The singer who is on a farewell world tour has just released his first official autobiography, "Me: Elton John." Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:

       
POLITICS: Andrew Yang
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be among the 12 contenders on stage at the Democratic Party debate in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15. Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, sits down with the entrepreneur to talk about his campaign.

For more info: 

       
CALENDAR: Week of October 14
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.

      
WEB EXCLUSIVES: 

prothonotary-warblers-and-worm-eating-warbler-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg
A group of prothonotary warblers and one worm-eating warbler enjoy a drink, just after arriving on the Texas coast from South America during spring migration.

NATURE UP CLOSE: The massive decline of bird populations
The U.S. and Canada have lost 29% of their birds over the past 50 years, as species are subjected to habitat loss, pesticides, predation, and climate change.
      

