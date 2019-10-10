This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 13)

COVER STORY: Trans young people
In 2014 Rita Braver met with children grappling with a very grown-up issue: gender identity. Five years later she met up again with them to see how their lives have progressed.
- Born this way: Stories of young transgender children ("Sunday Morning, 6/08/14)
ALMANAC: Greenwich time
DESIGN: The Indy Idle
Tom Battista is the kind of guy who tends to veer off the beaten path – specifically, a small triangle of land wedged between traffic-choked freeways in Indianapolis. There, Battista has created a quiet oasis, a park for people to sit and gaze at drivers stuck in traffic. Luke Burbank reports on the inspiration behind the tiny park known as the Indy Idle.
TELEVISION: Mariska Hargitay
Michelle Miller sits down the actress, star of TV's long-running "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," whose off-screen work is to promote victim's rights.
BROADCASTING: Play by play
Beginning this year radio and television sports broadcaster Jason Benetti became the fulltime play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox. Benetti, who has cerebral palsy, spoke with Scott Simon, of National Public Radio, about his remarkable career.
MUSIC: Elton John
The singer who is on a farewell world tour has just released his first official autobiography, "Me: Elton John." Tracy Smith reports.
POLITICS: Andrew Yang
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be among the 12 contenders on stage at the Democratic Party debate in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15. Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, sits down with the entrepreneur to talk about his campaign.
CALENDAR: Week of October 14
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
NATURE UP CLOSE: The massive decline of bird populations
The U.S. and Canada have lost 29% of their birds over the past 50 years, as species are subjected to habitat loss, pesticides, predation, and climate change.
