This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 13)

COVER STORY: Trans young people

In 2014 Rita Braver met with children grappling with a very grown-up issue: gender identity. Five years later she met up again with them to see how their lives have progressed.



ALMANAC: Greenwich time



DESIGN: The Indy Idle

Tom Battista is the kind of guy who tends to veer off the beaten path – specifically, a small triangle of land wedged between traffic-choked freeways in Indianapolis. There, Battista has created a quiet oasis, a park for people to sit and gaze at drivers stuck in traffic. Luke Burbank reports on the inspiration behind the tiny park known as the Indy Idle.



Actress Mariska Hargitay (right), with CBS News' Michelle Miller. CBS News

TELEVISION: Mariska Hargitay

Michelle Miller sits down the actress, star of TV's long-running "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," whose off-screen work is to promote victim's rights.

For more info:



BROADCASTING: Play by play

Beginning this year radio and television sports broadcaster Jason Benetti became the fulltime play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox. Benetti, who has cerebral palsy, spoke with Scott Simon, of National Public Radio, about his remarkable career.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD

Elton John performs on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour. CBS News

MUSIC: Elton John

The singer who is on a farewell world tour has just released his first official autobiography, "Me: Elton John." Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



POLITICS: Andrew Yang

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be among the 12 contenders on stage at the Democratic Party debate in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15. Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, sits down with the entrepreneur to talk about his campaign.

For more info:



OPINION: TBD



CALENDAR: Week of October 14

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

A group of prothonotary warblers and one worm-eating warbler enjoy a drink, just after arriving on the Texas coast from South America during spring migration.

NATURE UP CLOSE: The massive decline of bird populations

The U.S. and Canada have lost 29% of their birds over the past 50 years, as species are subjected to habitat loss, pesticides, predation, and climate change.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch a rebroadcast of "Sunday Morning" on the cable channel Pop TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET./9:30 a.m. PT.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!