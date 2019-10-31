This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 3)

COVER STORY: Armless archer

One of the top-ranked archers in the country is 36-year-old Matt Stutzman of Fairfield, Iowa, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his reach: he was born without arms. Lee Cowan finds out how, with a simple bow and arrow, a man who just wanted to provide for his family became an inspiration.

ALMANAC: S.O.S.

On November 3, 1906, an international conference approved the three-letter message as the radio telegraph distress call for ships at sea. Jane Pauley reports.



DEATH: Obit writers: Deadly serious about their craft

At ObitCon, members of the Society of Professional Obituary Writers talk about the privilege of honoring lives well-lived. Mo Rocca reports on the annual gathering of obit writers, and their awards ceremony, where they hand out the Grimmys.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2019

Mitch Albom at the Have Faith Haiti Mission & Orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. CBS News

BOOKS: How Mitch Albom found Chika

Ten years ago, when a terrible earthquake devastated Haiti, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving millions more injured and homeless, author Mitch Albom ("Tuesdays With Morrie") traveled to Port-au-Prince to try to help, and found children huddling in an orphanage. And while many people say they will come back to a disaster site and never do, Albom did, time and again, bringing volunteers from Detroit who rebuilt the orphanage and built a new school. But Albom also brought back home something precious: a little girl, Chika, who helped create a family with Albom and his wife, Janine Sabino. She would also inspire his latest book, "Finding Chika." Nancy Giles reports.

Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra, with correspondent David Pogue.





MUSIC: Jeff Lynne, the reluctant rock star

The co-founder of the '70s rock band Electric Light Orchestra, which has such hits as "Livin' Thing," "Showdown," "Mr. Blue Sky" and "Evil Woman," has brought ELO back. David Pogue sits down with Lynne, the singer, songwriter and producer who's also brought his touch to such artists as George Harrison, Tom Petty and Aerosmith.

JUSTICE: Freedom of speech

In 2016 a student from Oberlin College in Ohio, trying to use a fake ID to buy wine, was taken into custody by police. The arrest prompted demonstrations that accused the store's owners of being racist. And while the student was found guilty, the store owners sued Oberlin, claiming the college's support for the student demonstrators caused reputational damage. Senior contributor Ted Koppel examines how the jury's award in the case may undermine freedom of speech on college campuses, and the perhaps unanswerable question: What is the fair price for a family's good name?

CALENDAR: Week of November 4

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Built in 1765, the Morris-Jumel Mansion served as a war room for Gen. George Washington and home for Aaron Burr - and something, paranormal investigators say, still lives there. CBS News

SUNSPOTS: Hunting ghosts at New York City's Morris-Jumel Mansion | Watch Video

Built in 1765, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Manhattan served as a war room for Gen. George Washington and a home for Aaron Burr – and something may still live there. On this Halloween, "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel visited, and talked with paranormal investigator Vincent Carbone, who explains the eerie "electronic voice phenomenon" that made itself known in a recording made in Burr's bedroom.

The Swedish vampire film "Let the Right One In." Magnet

GALLERY: 50 essential horror films for Halloween

Check our guide to the most unforgettable cinematic shockers.



