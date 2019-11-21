This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 24)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual holiday broadcast devoted to all things epicurean. Check out our show's menu!

COVER STORY: Brain food

Susan Spencer reports.

FRUITS: Frieda the Fruit Lady

Rita Braver reports.

FRUITS: Breadfruit

Conor Knighton reports.

ENTRÉE: Danny Trejo's tacos

Known as a tough actor, Danny Trejo has a soft spot for food, as a restaurateur. Luke Burbank reports on Trejo's taco empire.

"Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook" by Danny Trejo with Hugh Garvey (Clarkson Potter), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available April 2020; preorder via Amazon

trejostacos.com



DINING OUT: Food halls

Faith Salie reports.

Chef Jacques Pépin, shopping for produce with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley. CBS News

CHEF: Jacques Pépin, the chefs' chef

With three decades on television and two dozen cookbooks, chef Jacques Pépin has been influencing American tastes and techniques for generations. Jane Pauley talks with Pépin about his culinary education, which began in Lyon, France at age 13. Seventy years later, he still loves giving cooking demonstrations, with an emphasis on the basics being the foundation good, great or masterful cooking.

Plastic Tupperware containers were introduced in 1946 as a way to keep food fresh longer. CBS News

KITCHENWARE: Tupperware

Martha Teichner reports on the "burping bowls."

DINE OUT: Indian Interstate

Jim Axelrod reports.



BEVERAGES: Vintage spirits

Lee Cowan reports.

Four million people have viewed this "mukbang" video on YouTube featuring a Korean woman eating seafood. It's a thing. YouTube

VIDEO: Mukbang

In the hallowed hall of food fads, what in the world could be weirder than mukbang? A Korean term, mukbang refers to YouTube videos of people eating, and talking about their meal. And millions of people are hungrily watching. David Pogue reports.

Jon Bon Jovi with correspondent Tracy Smith at the JBJ Soul Kitchen. CBS News

DINING OUT: Bon Jovi

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi made a career out of filling stadiums with cheering fans, and now he's using that appeal – and his own financial resources – to help feed the homeless and needy through his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants. Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:

JBJ Soul Kitchen, Red Bank, N.J.



SLOW FOOD: Snails

On the North Shore of Long Island is the largest snail farm in the country. Taylor Knapp, who calls himself a snail wrangler, delivers his fresh snails to some of New York City's finest restaurants, like Frenchette, where chef Lee Hanson uses them to make brouillade esgargots. Mo Rocca reports.

Peconic Escargot, Cutchogue, New York

Frenchette, New York City

Root beer at the brewery. CBS News

BEVERAGES: Root Beer

Root beer is a distinctly American drink, with its roots in the beverage Native Americans derived from sassafras root, and in the elixirs that pharmacists created in the 1800s mixing up roots, barks and berries. Nancy Giles laps up the history of root beer.

A fish species that spends most all of its life in the ocean has a vital role in a forest ecosystem.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Salmon, a keystone species in the Pacific Northwest

How a species of fish that spends most all of its life in the ocean has a vital role in a forest ecosystem



TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (November 15)

Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this week.

