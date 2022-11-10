This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 13)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Fighting back against ageism

Recent studies have found that over 93% of adults between 50 and 80 experience ageism, which can have negative health effects; people who have an upbeat take on getting older actually live longer. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Ashton Applewhite, author of "This Chair Rocks," about raising awareness of ageism; and with scholars who discuss the benefits of rejecting social cues that insult growing older.

2022 MIDTERMS: What happened?

Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

Correspondent David Pogue reports.

In 1922 the Detroit Institute of Arts became the first U.S. museum to buy a work by Vincent Van Gogh, his 1887 "Self-Portrait." It's now the centerpiece of an exhibition exploring how the Post-Impressionist's paintings took hold in the American imagination, "Van Gogh in America." CBS News

ART: "Van Gogh in America": How the Dutch artist entranced a nation

One hundred years ago the Detroit Institute of Arts became the first museum in the U.S. to buy a work by Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch Post-Impressionist who died in 1890. Now, the DIA honors the centenary of that landmark acquisition by presenting "Van Gogh in America," featuring 74 works from around the world, which explores America's introduction to the artist. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

"Van Gogh in America," at the Detroit Institute of Arts (through January 23, 2023)

Team members at Colony Glacier in Alaska are searching for the remains of the crew of an Air Force plane that crashed in 1952. CBS News

U.S: Recovering heroes, lost for 70 years in an Alaskan glacier

For the past decade a multi-disciplinary team based at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage has been engaged in what is perhaps the longest-running recovery effort in the history of the U.S. Air Force: locating 52 servicemen lost when their C-124 Globemaster crashed on a glacier in Alaska, their remains and personal effects hidden in the ice since 1952. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with relatives who hope summer periods of melting ice will reveal secrets long buried.

Journalist and longtime host of "PBS Newshour" Judy Woodruff. CBS News

TELEVISION: Judy Woodruff

Jane Pauley reports.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



HARTMAN: Veterans Day



Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor Adam Sandler, walking his dog, Bagel. CBS News

MOVIES: How Adam Sandler is like a fine wine

The actor who came of age playing "man-child" characters in numerous comedies is getting award buzz for his performance in the sports comedy "Hustle," about a struggling NBA scout scouring the globe for the next great player. Adam Sandler talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about what compels him to play losers; his bond with fellow "Saturday Night Live" castmate Chris Farley; and the song he sings to his wife at every show.

To watch a trailer for the film "Hustle" click on the video player below:

MISCELLANY: This and That

Jane Pauley has some updates for "Sunday Morning" viewers.

Ava DuVernay, the creator and an executive producer of the OWN series "Queen Sugar." CBS News

TV: "Queen Sugar": A TV landmark for women directors

Ava DuVernay, the creator of "Queen Sugar," laid down a pioneering directive for her TV series: To hire only female directors, in an industry where women, particularly women of color, have had few inroads. "Sunday Morning" contributor Mark Whitaker talks with DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey (whose OWN channel broadcasts the series), and with several of the show's directors, many of whose dreams are now, finally, becoming reality.

For more info:



OPINION: Douglas Brinkley: Our planet needs another "Rachel Carson moment"

The historian says the author who helped spur the environmental movement of the 1960s and '70s should be remembered by voters – and the federal government – who need to understand climate change is the primary challenge of our time.

Web Exclusives:

From the documentary "The Wind Blows the Border." DOC NYC

MOVIES: DOC NYC documentary film festival returns: Real life on screens and at home

America's largest non-fiction film festival is back, both in New York City theaters and streaming online, presenting more than 200 features and shorts.

DOC NYC, through November 27

IN MEMORIAM: Notable Deaths in 2022

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

