Stunning photos of climate change

Dried forests
Climate change is no longer a vague hypothetical for Earth's future. Scientists agree that the effects of rising global temperatures are already altering ecosystems, weather patterns, lives and economies. From severe drought and fires to rising seas and eroding coastline, warnings from decades ago have already become a reality. But experts say it's not too late to reverse the most devastating effects of this phenomenon.
What follows is an album of photos that illustrate the state of the planet and our climate over the past decade.
In this drone image taken in May 2020, drought dries out spruces in Germany's Harz mountain region. For the past three summers, there has been only a small fraction of rainfall compared with normal conditions, stressing forests across Germany, and making them more susceptible to pests. Such droughts are becoming more common in Germany, and many scientists attribute the trend to global warming.
Credit: Getty Images
Climate change weakens forests
Dried-out forest land is more susceptible to pests like the bark beetle. Tens of thousands of woodland ecosystems in North America and Europe have been — perhaps permanently — ravaged by bark beetles and related insects.
Here, bark beetle feeding channels are seen on a dead spruce in the Harz mountain region on May 7, 2020, near Wernigerode, Germany.
Credit: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
Flooded villages
Shifting rainfall patterns have led to flooding in some areas of Kenya and severe drought in others.
Here, residents gather with their belongings after their homes were flooded in May 2020.
Credit: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
Mass fish death
This photo from July 1, 2019, shows dead fish piled up near a lagoon in southeastern France. A prolonged heatwave lowered the lagoon's oxygen levels, provoking the death of several tons of fish.
Credit: Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images
Drought
Cracked earth is all that remains where water once stood at the Pejar Dam, one of Goulburn, Australia's primary water supply reservoirs.
An Australian federal government report has found that the Australian continent will likely warm between one and six degrees by 2070. Consequently, Australia could suffer more tropical storms and droughts, which cut farm output by billions of dollars. In addition, tourism could suffer from damage to reefs, rainforests and beaches.
Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Climate change means more floods
Environmental experts in Britain have linked an increasing number of floods to climate change. Here, Tewkesbury Abbey and a children's playground at the confluence of the Rivers Severn and Avon is surrounded by flood waters on February 27, 2020, in Tewskesbury, England.
Credit: Getty Images
Mysterious die-offs
A beach on Honduras' Gulf of Fonseca is littered with shells of dead mollusks. Honduran authorities are investigating the rare rise in mortality, and locals suspect climate change for what they call a massive death of mussels, clams, and other mollusks.
Credit: Orlando Sierra/Getty Images
Toxic algae
Experts at the EPA believe that climate change could lead to a spike in harmful algal blooms. The salination of fresh water, rising sea levels and elevated water temperatures can all contribute to the growth of harmful algae.
These blooms are dangerous to both humans and wildlife. They also strain coastal economies that rely on fishing and tourism.
Here, a boat sails through a deepening algae bloom across the Caloosahatchee River in Labelle, Florida.
Credit: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
Beach erosion
A home destroyed by beach erosion tips over in the the Alaskan village of Shishmaref, just 110 miles from the east coast of Russia.
Shishmaref faces evacuation due to global warming. Rising temperatures there have caused both a reduction in sea ice and a thawing of permafrost along the coast, threatening the shoreline.
Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Walrus "haul-out"
Walruses are unique among sea mammals in that they must periodically rest on land or ice to recharge. They prefer to do this on sea ice over shallow feeding areas about 100 miles off the Alaskan coast. Over the last decade, however, that ice has been disappearing, forcing thousands of walruses to haul out on Alaskan beaches.
This small detail crop of an aerial photo by Gary Braasch shows thousands of walruses engaged in one of the earliest known haul-outs ever.
Credit: Gary Braasch
Worsening drought
Much of Nevada's Lake Mead has dried up as a result of the historic drought crisis along the West Coast of the United States. Here, tamarisk plants grow on cracked earth in an area that, up until recently, would have been underwater.
The National Park Service has been forced to close boat launch ramps and move entire marinas in an effort to keep up with the receding water levels. Lake Mead is the largest man-made reservoir in North America, and it is now threatened due to a combination of population growth and climate change.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Air pollution
Beijing is shrouded in air pollution on a winter morning. Breathing polluted air already to more than 5.5 million premature deaths a year, and researchers predict that by 2030, air pollution-related deaths could rise by 60,000 a year due to the effects of climate change.
Higher temperatures and drier conditions "can speed up the reaction rate of air pollutants that form in the atmosphere," University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill researcher Jason West explained.
Credit: Xy52nemo / Dreamstime
Disappearing ice cap
A NASA study published in the Journal of Climate shows that the oldest and thickest Arctic sea ice is disappearing at a faster rate than the younger, thinner ice at the edges of the Arctic Ocean's floating ice cap. Images show the ice cap in 1980, left, and in 2012, right.
Credit: NASA
Hills of sand
People stand on top of a mound of sand dumped on a beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on January 16, 2020.
Dozens of trucks have started dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of sand on Miami Beach as part of U.S. government measures to protect Florida's tourist destinations against the effects of climate change.
Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategu/IAFP via Getty Images
Farmers feel the affects
In this aerial view, a farmer's field of parched soil lies covered in patterns left by a tractor during very dry weather on April 27, 2020, near Luckau, Germany.
Farmers have so far seen only a small fraction of regular rainfall for April and many fear that droughts of recent years will recur. Soil in eastern and southern Germany is currently particularly dry.
Credit: Getty Images
Fires in the Amazon
Here, an aerial photo shows a deforested plot in the Amazon in Brazil. Rainforests like the Amazon reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, slowing the rate of change of our global climate. Massive fires in the area in 2019 burned an estimated 2.24 million acres of forest.
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest increased by more than 50% during the COVID-19 crisis.
Credit: Bruno Kelly/Reuters
Wildfires
Experts say that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of wildfires in dry areas.
In Southern California, a years-long drought dried the scrub brush and trees on many hillsides. When temperatures and wind are high and humidity is low, a tiny spark can result in a devastating fire. In 2019, fires destroyed more than a quarter of a million acres of land and killed three people across the state.
Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
What the animals are telling us
In this aerial photo taken August 23, 2015, thousands of Pacific walruses flock to the northwest coast of Alaska, searching for places to rest in the absence of sea ice.
Credit: Gary Braasch
Walrus haul-out
It is said walruses are "hauling out" when they congregate in large groups, like the one seen here.
Recently, there have been years when more than 30,000 of these Pacific animals have come ashore together on Alaska's beaches, a dangerous trend that often leads to significant loss of life. This on-land crowding is particularly dangerous for baby walruses, who are uniquely susceptible to being crushed during stampedes.
Credit: Corey Accardo/NOAA/AP
Starving animals
A malnourished cow walks along a dried up river bed in the village of Chivi, Zimbabwe in January 2016. The U.N. weather agency blames the dry, hot weather on an "increasingly visible human footprint."
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Melting snow
Winters are becoming milder in northern Norway, causing snow to melt as temperatures rise above freezing. This photo shows the village of Steigen, well inside the Arctic Circle.
Credit: DiegoFiore / Dreamstime
Melting permafrost
Record-high temperatures in Alaska have melted permafrost on the tundra. As permafrost melts, it releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, adding fuel to the fire of rising global temperatures.
Thawing permafrost is also more prone to erosion, which means coastal lands are washing into the ocean.
Credit: Getty Images
Flooding
Rain and snow storms pounded Northern California in January 2017, bringing much-needed precipitation, but also causing damaging floods.
Recent heavy rains all over the U.S. have been attributed to a warming planet, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Between 1910 to 2015, parts of the country seeing "extreme single-day precipitation events" increased by 0.5 percent per decade, the agency says.
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Wildfire season gets longer
Over the past 20 years, the average number of wildfires larger than 1,000 acres has increased by more than 100 blazes per year. Since the early 1970s, the average length of wildfire season has also gone up, from five months to seventh months, as climate change drives up temperatures.
The Loma Prieta Fire burns near Loma Prieta, California, in September 2016.
Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Sea-level rise
Indonesia, an archipelago nation, has already seen the impact of rising sea levels.
Here, a man cleans up mud from a tidal wave from the floor of a mosque.
Credit: Dimas Naufal/Sijori Images/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
Climate change is real
A young boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya stands on a dried up river bed near Lodwar.
Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Rising waters
The Maldives will be one of the first countries to be submerged by rising waters.
Human-induced global warming is causing glaciers and polar ice caps to melt leading to a rise in ocean levels. This October 2016 photo shows the construction of a bridge meant to ease commutes during unpredictable weather amid rising sea levels.
Credit: Aishath Adam/Getty Images
Drinking water crisis
Drinking water is a constant problem in rural Sundarban, a region that spans the coastal delta of India and Bangladesh. A girl collects water pooled above parched terrain in this photo from the Dreamstime agency.
Credit: Samrat35/Dreamstime
"Ghost forests"
"Ghost forests," coastal trees killed by saltwater from rising seas, are one of the most visible markers of climate change, scientists say.
Remains of trees are seen here in a coastal ghost forest on Assateague Island in Virginia on October 25, 2013.
Credit: Reuters
Mudslides
California experienced days of heavy rain in January 2017, which has helped alleviate a six-year drought but has also caused flooding and mudslides.
In this photo, a home sits on the edge of a cliff in Hollywood Hills after its patio was washed away in a mudslide caused by heavy rains.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Drought in Spain
The riverbed of the Belesar reservoir is visible due to drought in northwestern Spain in January 2017.
While increased temperatures due to climate change have caused heavier rains in some areas, locations situated far from storm tracks are likely to experience less precipitation and faster evaporation due to the rising temperatures, according to the EPA.
Credit: Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images
Hurricanes
Unpredictable weather events, like hurricanes, are attributed to an "increasingly visible human footprint" by the U.N. weather agency.
This photo shows a girl as she walks through debris where homes once stood after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti in October 2016.
Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
Malnutrition
Drought and plagues caused by climate change are some of the causes of malnutrition in Honduras.
This photo shows skinny cows in the rural community Morolica in August 2016.
Credit: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
Feeling hot
Credit: Getty Images
Flooding
Rising sea tides in Côte d'Ivoire resulted in flooding throughout half of the city of Grand Lahou in November 2016.
Credit: Issouf Sanago/AFP/Getty Images
River pollution
Plastic bags and other garbage float on the river Chao Phraya in Bangkok, after the river rose above its banks following heavy rain.
Credit: Ifocus / Dreamstime
El Nino
Storms and powerful waves caused by El Nino have left beaches in Pacifica, California, eroded. These houses hang on the edge of a cliff in January 2016.
Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Drought
A farmer showing drought-effected land in Mahrasthra state of India, where hundreds of farmers commit suicide every year due to financial crisis. Most of the farmers are dependent on rainfall to make their living.
Credit: Dreamstime.com Agency
Wildfires
Here, yuccas catch fire, as hot and dry conditions fuel a 19,500-acre wildfire in California.
Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Floods
A round of storms in Northern California alleviated effects of a six-year drought but caused dangerous flooding in the region in January 2017.
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Forced relocation
A puppy sits next to a walrus skull and a chain saw in Newtok, Alaska, July 3, 2015.
Newtok is one of several remote Alaskan villages that is being forced to relocate due to warming temperatures, which are causing the melting of permafrost, widening of rivers and the erosion of both land and coastline.
Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Rivers dried up
Over 23 million people across East Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, exacerbated by climate change. As a result, communities are being forced to settle near the remaining water sources, overburdening the scarce reserves.
Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Too much seaweed on shore
Large quantities of seaweed wash ashore at the Playa Los Machos beach, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, August 8, 2015.
This seaweed invasion, which appears to have hit most of the Caribbean this year, is not only bad for tourism; it may be a symptom of global climate change, as some scientists believe the onslaught of seaweed to be the result of higher than normal temperatures and low winds.
Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AP
Rising sea levels
A narrow band of pines was killed by tidal flooding near Yorktown, Virginia in October 2015. Such trees are called "ghost forests" by researchers.
Credit: AP
Ice caps melting
An iceberg melts in Kulusuk Bay, Greenland.
Greenland is the world's largest island, and more than five-sixths of it (about 695,000 square miles) is covered in ice. That's an area roughly 14 times the size of England. So, if all of that ice were to melt -- and it is melting fast -- world sea levels would raise more than 19 feet.
In short, it would not be good.
Credit: John McConnico/AP
Fire in the hills
Fire on the mountain of the port city of Genoa, Italy.
Credit: Stefano Gervasio / Dreamstime
Water shortage
A California resident holds a can of drinking water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company, as water wells supplying hundreds of Tulare County residents remain dry for the fourth year in a row, February 11, 2015.
Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Greenhouse gases
Two Russian men fish in a lake next to the Karabash copper smelting plant, near Chilyabinsk, South Ural.
Greenhouse gases are substances that trap heat in the atmosphere. Over time, they both make the planet warmer and thicken "the Earth's blanket," according to the EPA.
Credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images
Flooding
Major flooding of the Seine river swamped Paris in 2016.
Credit: Gilles Bizet / Dreamstime
Record-breaking temps
Credit: AP
Wildfire
A firefighter in Civitavecchia, Italy battles flames destroying a Mediterranean pine forest during a hot, dry Italian summer. In recent decades, these types of fires have been increasingly frequent in the region.
Credit: Clemente Romano / Dreamstime
Unhealthy air
Cable cars pass offshore oil refineries shrouded by haze in southern Singapore, August 20, 2015.
The 3-hour Pollutants Standards Index (or PSI) hit 100 there that day, according to the National Environment Agency. And 100 is the mark at which air is considered unhealthy to breathe.
Credit: Edgar Su/Reuters
Disappearing glaciers
This pair of historical images posted to the NASA Climate 365 Project's Tumblr page show just how dramatically Alaska's Muir Glacier has retreated and thinned over the second half of the 20th century.
In just 60 years, the front of the glacier moved back about seven miles and its overall thickness decreased by more than 2,625 feet, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
Credit: William O. Field/Bruce F. Molnia/NASA Climate 365 project
Victims of drought
The carcass of a donkey lies in a dried out Kenyan riverbed, the victim of drought.
Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Dry conditions
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2015.
Credit: Ahmad Masood/Reuters
Wildfires
A house burns in San Marcos, California, as years of extreme drought fuel increasingly destructive wildfire seasons.
Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Rising water levels
Miami-Dade County could be one of the most vulnerable locations to rising water levels resulting from global warming.
Accordingly, some cities in the South Florida area are beginning to plan for future catastrophic events that could affect people living within the flooding area.
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Drought in Honduras
Cattle walk on a field in Texiguat, Honduras, July 26, 2015.
Honduras has been hit by a major drought linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon, a band of unusually warm Pacific ocean temperatures which have been known to spark floods, droughts and bush fires from South America to Australia.
The drought has already killed thousands of cattle and dried up much-needed crops.
Credit: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
Water runoff
Patterns reveal that Greenland's ice is rapidly being pressed away from the middle of the island; glaciers are sliding slowly between mountains before breaking off into icebergs that float out of the fjords.
This photo illustrates the gravity of the runoff from these glaciers.
Credit: AP
Melting glaciers
Seagulls stand on an iceberg as it floats through a fjord near Ilulissat, Greenland.
Credit: Michael Kappeller/AFP/Getty Images
Pollution
Men operate small boats with water pumps on a lake outside Tangshan, China, despite the unhealthy levels of pollution in the air, August 3, 2015.
Credit: Damir Sagolj/Reuters
Iceberg adrift
A huge iceberg floating on the Arctic Ocean.
In April 2017, more than 400 icebergs drifted into North Atlantic shipping lanes. Experts attributed it to uncommonly strong counter-clockwise winds drawing the icebergs south, and perhaps also global warming accelerating the process by which chunks of the Greenland ice sheet break off and float away.
Credit: Digikhmer / Dreamstime
Flash flooding
Aftermath of a flash flood in Kelantan, Malaysia.
Credit: Masuti / Dreamstime