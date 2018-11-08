This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 11)

COVER STORY: Conversion therapy

An estimated 700,000 adults in the U.S. have received a controversial treatment known as Reparative or Conversion Therapy, under the belief that homosexuality is caused by nurture, not nature, and can be "cured."

Erin Moriarty talks with young men and women who had undergone the treatment (voluntarily or at the behest of their families) in order to adhere to their church's teachings; and with Alan Chambers, who was the charismatic director of Exodus International, which promised to convert those with "same-sex attraction."

For more info:



FOOD: A slice of Japan

If you're searching for the best Neopolitan pizza in the world, some of the tastiest can be found in Tokyo. Ben Tracy reports.

BIOGRAPHY: Roger Daltrey

"You'll never make anything of your life, Daltrey": Those words by the school principal who expelled Roger Daltrey for misbehavior at age 15 resonated enough to fuel the young man to one of rock's most prestigious careers: Front man of The Who, star of "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia," fashion icon – and cancer warrior. He talks with Jim Axelrod about his new memoir, "Thank You Very Much, Mr. Kibblewhite," and about his 30-year mission of aiding hospital wards to deal with teenage cancer patients.

For more info:

VETERANS DAY: A soldier's remembrance

Clarence Smoyer, now 94, was a gunner with the U.S. Army's Third Armored Division who'd come ashore in Normandy three weeks after D-Day, criss-crossed France and Belgium, and in March of 1945 fought to capture the German city of Cologne. There, during a firefight with a German tank, a car rounded a corner and was hit. Katarina Esser, a young girl, was wounded and later died. For years, Smoyers has played that scene (which was caught on film by an Army photographer) over and over, wondering if his shot killed Katarina. Seth Doane traveled with Smoyers to Cologne to revisit the site of the World War II battle, to meet with Katarina's relatives as well as the German soldier who was on the other side of that firefight.

For more info:



REMEMBERING 1968: The return of Richard Nixon

Richard Schlesinger look back at the hard-fought race for the presidency in the turbulent year of 1968, when President Johnson withdrew from seeking re-election, and Richard Nixon – following losses in runs for the White House and the California State House – won the Republican presidential nomination and, ultimately, the presidency. Richard Schlesinger talks with Nixon aide Dwight Chapin and speechwriter Pat Buchanan, and with then-Senator Walter Mondale, about the unpredictable contest between a law-and-order candidate hoping to shed his image as a "loser," and a sitting vice president breaking from his own administration to vow an end to the bombing of North Vietnam.

For more info:

TELEVISION: Ben Stiller

Tony Dokoupil talks with the comic actor-director whose latest project is the Showtime miniseries "Escape at Dannemora," the too-weird-for-real-life story of a pair of convicted murderers who fled a prison in upstate New York in 2015 with the help of a female employee. The mini-series stars Benecio Del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette.

For more info:

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime), begins November 18





STAGE: Kenneth Lonergan

Serena Altschul interviews the Oscar-winning writer-director ("Manchester by the Sea") about the revival of his play, "The Waverly Gallery," on Broadway, starring Elaine May.

For more info:

"The Waverly Gallery" at the Golden Theatre, New York City (through January 27, 2019)





CALENDAR: Week of November 12

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove on sharing the stage with giants (Video)

Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove died Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the age of 49. In this profile originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" September 8, 1991, Hargrove, then 21, talked with correspondent Billy Taylor about maturing as an artist. Taylor also spoke with musician Wynton Marsalis, a mentor of Hargrove's; and with George Wein, who brought Hargrove into a new group called The Jazz Futures, which toured music festivals around the country.

