Calendar: Week of November 12

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, an Andy Warhol exhibit opens at New York's Whitney Museum.
- "Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again," November 12, 2018 through March 31, 2019, at the Whitney Museum, New York City | Ticket into
- Exhibition catalogue: "Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again"
- The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts
- The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh
- Pre-Instagram life: Andy Warhol's obsessive Polaroid documentation ("CBS This Morning," 09/11/15)
- Almanac: The attempted murder of Andy Warhol ("Sunday Morning," 06/03/18)
- Andy Warhol's shoe thing (CBS News, 02/22/07)
Tuesday sees the 66th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, with songwriter and guitarist Steve Cropper due to received the Icon Award.
- BMI Country Awards: Nashville (November 13)
- Steve Cropper's Official Site (playitsteve.com)
Guitarist Steve Cropper performs (and gets a shout-out from John Belushi) on the Blues Brothers' recording of "Soul Man":
On Wednesday, Prince Charles celebrates his 70th birthday, a milestone for the oldest and longest-serving heir to the throne in British history.
- Prince of Wales (Official site)
- Prince Charles seeks to dispel concerns about his past activism: "I'm not that stupid" (CBS News, 11/08/18)
- Gallery: Prince Charles in Washington, 2011
- Gallery: Prince Charles and Camilla in New Zealand, 2012
- Prince Charles on being relevant ("60 Minutes," 10/27/05)
Thursday is Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, honoring the life of the noted "Crocodile Hunter," who died from a stingray attack in 2006.
- Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, Beerwah, Queensland
Friday the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit opens at the United Nations, supporting women in business worldwide.
- Women's Entrepreneurship Day @ United Nations, New York City (Nov. 16) | Tickets and Info
- Innovating while female: Women entrepreneurs face long odds (CBS Moneywatch, 10/20/17)
- How Airbnb empowers women entrepreneurs ("CBS This Morning," 03/06/17)
And Saturday brings the 23rd annual American Indian Heritage Celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.
- 23rd annual American Indian Heritage Celebration, Nov. 17, at the North Carolina Museum of History, Raleigh | Schedule of Events