Calendar: Week of November 12

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, an Andy Warhol exhibit opens at New York's Whitney Museum.



Tuesday sees the 66th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, with songwriter and guitarist Steve Cropper due to received the Icon Award.

Guitarist Steve Cropper performs (and gets a shout-out from John Belushi) on the Blues Brothers' recording of "Soul Man":



On Wednesday, Prince Charles celebrates his 70th birthday, a milestone for the oldest and longest-serving heir to the throne in British history.





Thursday is Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, honoring the life of the noted "Crocodile Hunter," who died from a stingray attack in 2006.



Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, Beerwah, Queensland





Friday the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit opens at the United Nations, supporting women in business worldwide.





And Saturday brings the 23rd annual American Indian Heritage Celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.