CBS News November 11, 2018, 9:07 AM

Calendar: Week of November 12

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

      
On Monday, an Andy Warhol exhibit opens at New York's Whitney Museum. 

         
Tuesday sees the 66th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, with songwriter and guitarist Steve Cropper due to received the Icon Award.

Guitarist Steve Cropper performs (and gets a shout-out from John Belushi) on the Blues Brothers' recording of "Soul Man":

Blues Brothers - Soul Man by BluesBrothersMusic on YouTube

 
On Wednesday, Prince Charles celebrates his 70th birthday, a milestone for the oldest and longest-serving heir to the throne in British history.

       
Thursday is Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, honoring the life of the noted "Crocodile Hunter," who died from a stingray attack in 2006.

       
Friday the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit opens at the United Nations, supporting women in business worldwide.

     
And Saturday brings the 23rd annual American Indian Heritage Celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.

23rd Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration by NC MuseumofHistory on YouTube
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More Sunday Morning

Popular