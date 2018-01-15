Notable deaths in 2018

Back
    Next
    • Notable deaths in 2018
    • Notable deaths in 2018
    • Notable deaths in 2018
    • Notable deaths in 2018
    • Notable deaths in 2018

    • Dolores O'Riordan

      A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

      Before she was 20, Dolores O'Riordan (September 6, 1971-January 15, 2018) - raised in a simple, admittedly non-materialistic family in County Limerick, Ireland - earned fame as the lead singer and lyricist of the Irish rock group The Cranberries, which would produce such '90s hits as "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." The group, which sold more than 40 million records (including the albums "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?," "No Need to Argue," "To the Faithful Departed," and "Bury the Hatchet"), broke up in 2003, but six years later reunited and began touring again. Their most recent album was 2017's "Something Else," comprised of acoustic and orchestral versions of their songs.

      "A lot of evolution is about accepting the past and accepting the up-and-downs and realizing that things happen to make you stronger and more aware … and that's life," she told Rolling Stone in 2009. "A lot of things made me realize life is very fragile. People die of cancer. There are world-altering events like September 11. You realize that you cannot assume tomorrow is going to come. When you think about things like that, it makes you realize you could be gone tomorrow, so what the heck am I worrying about? It's just a realization, and it came to me in the last couple years. I'm really glad it did because I've just been more relaxed. "

      Credit: WALTER BIERI/Keystone/AP

    • Keith Jackson

      "Whoa, Nellie!" Sportscaster Keith Jackson (October 18, 1928-January 12, 2018) called contests in the NFL, MLB, NBA, PGA Tour golf, the Olympics, boxing, racing and college basketball, and was the first play-by-play man of ABC's "Monday Night Football."

      But for generations of fans, Jackson's voice was synonymous with college football, as he spent 50 years in the booth covering games across the country.

      "I think college football is a reflection of Middle America," Jackson told Sports Illustrated in 1979. "That's the kind of stock I'm from and that's where I think the strength of the country is. You go into a college football town, and you will find three generations of a family sitting together. It's a rallying point for the university, the community and the families."

      Credit: AP

    • "Fast Eddie" Clarke

      Guitarist Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke (October 5, 1950-January 10, 2018) recorded with the progressive rock band Zeus, before joining the British hard rock band Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975, with Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor. During Clarke's time in Motorhead the band produced some of their biggest hits, including the ferocious anthem "Ace of Spades."

      He left Motorhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway.

      In 2014 Clarke issued a new album, "Make My Day - Back to Blues."

      Credit: Motorhead/Facebook

    • John Young

      A veteran Navy test pilot who brought an engineer's keen eye to three generations of spacecraft and NASA management, astronaut John Young (September 24, 1930-January 5, 2018) was the first man to fly in space six times, in Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle missions. After walking the lunar surface, he commanded the maiden voyage of the space shuttle, and oversaw 25 shuttle flights during the program's formative years.

      A relentless advocate for improving flight safety, Young was occasionally a thorn in the side of NASA management, especially in the wake of the 1986 Challenger disaster. Throughout it all, he brought a dry wit, a ready smile, and a cool nerve that belied a near-photographic memory and encyclopedic knowledge of complex space systems.

      Before blasting off aboard the shuttle Columbia on the first flight of the winged orbiter - the first time anyone had launched aboard the untried booster rockets - Young was asked if he had any worries. "Anyone who sits on top of the largest hydrogen-oxygen fueled system in the world, knowing they're going to light the bottom, and doesn't get a little worried, does not fully understand the situation," he famously deadpanned.

      "My life has been long, and it has been interesting. It's also been a lot of fun, and a lot of hard, challenging work," Young once stated. "If I could do it over, I would do it over the very same way. Most of it has been a marvel to me."

      Credit: NASA

    • Jerry Van Dyke

      Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke (July 27, 1931-January 5, 2018) possessed the same likability as his brother, Dick Van Dyke, and even played the star's banjo-playing brother on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" - his first acting gig. "I came away thinking, 'TV is a piece of cake; I want more of this!'" he later told the Associated Press.

      Van Dyke would make regular appearances on variety showcases like "The Judy Garland Show" and "The Ed Sullivan Show," and starred in one of the most high-concept situation comedies ever: "My Mother the Car," in which his character's deceased mother is reincarnated as a 1928 Porter automobile. He remarked in 1990 that his brother told him the show sounded promising - this at a time when a show featuring a talking horse was a hit. "I never asked him for advice after that," Jerry added.

      With scores of TV and movie appearances (including "That Girl," "Gomer Pyle: USMC," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Love, American Style," "The Love Boat," "Fantasy Island," and "Fresno"), Van Dyke scored his greatest success with the long-running ABC comedy "Coach," playing assistant coach Luther Van Dam opposite series star Craig T. Nelson. The role would earn Van Dyke four Emmy Award nominations. 

      Credit: CBS