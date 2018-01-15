Notable deaths in 2018

A veteran Navy test pilot who brought an engineer's keen eye to three generations of spacecraft and NASA management, astronaut John Young (September 24, 1930-January 5, 2018) was the first man to fly in space six times, in Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle missions. After walking the lunar surface, he commanded the maiden voyage of the space shuttle, and oversaw 25 shuttle flights during the program's formative years.
A relentless advocate for improving flight safety, Young was occasionally a thorn in the side of NASA management, especially in the wake of the 1986 Challenger disaster. Throughout it all, he brought a dry wit, a ready smile, and a cool nerve that belied a near-photographic memory and encyclopedic knowledge of complex space systems.
Before blasting off aboard the shuttle Columbia on the first flight of the winged orbiter - the first time anyone had launched aboard the untried booster rockets - Young was asked if he had any worries. "Anyone who sits on top of the largest hydrogen-oxygen fueled system in the world, knowing they're going to light the bottom, and doesn't get a little worried, does not fully understand the situation," he famously deadpanned.
"My life has been long, and it has been interesting. It's also been a lot of fun, and a lot of hard, challenging work," Young once stated. "If I could do it over, I would do it over the very same way. Most of it has been a marvel to me."