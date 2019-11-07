This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 10)

COVER STORY: Grief
Dealing with death is simply part of living life, as every person who dies leaves behind loved one who must face a grieving process. And while most of us eventually adapt to a "new normal," one in 10 endures what researchers calls "complicated grief." For them the acute phase of grief never lets up. Susan Spencer investigates the study of grief, and how a website, Modern Loss, is sharing personal stories of grief, loss and coping from around the world, sometimes with unexpected twists.
For more info:
- The Center for Complicated Grief, Columbia School of Social Work
- M. Katherine Shear, Columbia School of Social Work
- Modern Loss
- Sympathy cards from American Greetings
ALMANAC: TBD
ART: Veterans on canvas
For her project titled "We the People," artist Mary Whyte set out to paint 50 veterans from 50 states. The men and women included in the exhibition, now at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C., are as diverse as the nation they served. Martha Teichner reports.
For more info:
- Exhibition: "We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America" by Mary Whyte, at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C. (through December 22)
- Catalogue: "We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America" by Mary Whyte (University of South Carolina Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon
- marywhyte.com
- Patriot Art Foundation
PODCAST: "Mobituaries"
For more info:
- Listen to this week's episode of "Mobituaries with Mo Rocca." You can download the episode for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Megaphone, Spotify, Stitcher or Tunein. New episodes will be available weekly. For RSS feed click here.
- "Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving," by Mo Rocca (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon.
POLITICS: Nikki Haley
Norah O'Donnell talks with the former South Carolina governor and Trump administration Ambassador to the United Nations.
FOOD: "Joy of Cooking": All in the Family
Irma Rombauer wrote and published the first "Joy of Cooking" in 1931. Updating "Joy" has been a family tradition, passed down through the generations. Serena Altschul talks with Irma's great-grandson, John Becker, who is co-author, along with wife Megan Scott, of the latest edition of one of the most successful cookbooks ever published.
Recipe from "Joy of Cooking": Mushroom Confit
The latest edition of the bestselling cookbook offers the perfect spread or addition to pasta.
Recipe from "Joy of Cooking": Roasted Mushroom Lasagne
From the latest edition of the bestselling cookbook.
Recipes from "Joy of Cooking": Brownies
Classic Brownies Cockaigne, and more modern Fudgy Brownies, from the latest edition of the bestselling cookbook.
For more info:
- "Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated" by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker and Megan Scott (Scribner), in Hardcover, Spiral-Bound and eBook formats, available November 12 via Amazon
PASSAGE: TBD
MOVIES: "Ford v. Ferrari"
In the 1960s, Ford Motor Company embarked on building a supercar that could beat the Italian automaker Ferrari at one of the world's most prestigious car races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That effort, and the stories of the car designer and driver behind it, is now told in the new movie "Ford v. Ferrari." Tracy Smith talks with stars Matt Damon (who plays Carroll Shelby, the automotive artist hired to defeat Ferrari) and Christian Bale (who plays legendary driver Ken Miles) about the quest to create a finely-tuned weapon of speed.
To watch a trailer for "Ford v. Ferrari" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "Ford v. Ferrari" (20th Century Fox) – Opens November 15
- Shelby American
HARTMAN: TBD
MOVIES: "Forrest Gump" at 25
Two actors who appeared in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," which featured harrowing scenes of combat in Vietnam and the anguish of veterans upon their return home, would themselves serve the military after the movie wrapped. Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan, formed the Gary Sinise Foundation to aid returning servicemembers, while Michael Humphreys, who played Tom Hanks' character as a child, signed up for the Army and was deployed for 18 months in Anbar Province, Iraq. Twenty-five years after the film's release, Mark Strassmann talked with Sinise and Humphreys about the film's impact on their lives.
For more info:
- "Forrest Gump" (Paramount Home Video), on Blu-ray/DVD (Amazon), and via VOD and Streaming (Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube)
- Gary Sinise Foundation
- Lt. Dan Band
- Follow Michael Connor Humphreys on Instagram
TELEVISION: "The Crown"
Time marches on, even for royalty. As the hit Netflix series "The Crown" returns for its third season, the young and glamorous Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, played to critical acclaim by Claire Foy and Matt Smith, are out; the more mature Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies are in. Mark Philips spent time on the set with Colman and Helena Bonham Carter (who co-stars a Princess Margaret), and with series creator and writer Peter Morgan, to discuss the show about a family in extraordinary circumstances.
To watch a trailer for Season 3 of "The Crown" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "The Crown" (Netflix) – Season 3 debuts November 17
CALENDAR: Week of November 11
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (November 1)
Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this week.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch a rebroadcast of "Sunday Morning" on the cable channel Pop TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET./9:30 a.m. PT.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!