This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 1)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: UAPs

Luke Burbank reports.

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POLITICS: The campaign in Texas

Robert Costa reports.

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ALMANAC: November 1

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: The legacy of Milwaukee's Socialist mayors

Beginning in 1910, Milwaukee—a city long associated with beer and bratwurst—elected three Socialist mayors who made parks, public housing and sanitation priorities of city government. Correspondent Mo Rocca examines the origins and record of Milwaukee's "sewer socialism," and what the city's experience reveals about a political label that still provokes debate.

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BROADWAY: "The Lost Boys": How a vampire musical brings the undead to life

In movies and TV, vampires – the blood-sucking undead – have held a firm grip on the public's imagination. That popularity has now extended to Broadway. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with actors L.J. Benet and Ali Louis Bourgzui, and director Michael Arden, of "The Lost Boys," which has avoided the stake in the heart that befell other Broadway vampire musicals. Smith also talks with film professor Rebekah McKendry about vampire lore in the media.

Watch L.J. Benet perform "Belong to Someone" from "The Lost Boys":

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



POLITICS: Election preview guide

David Pogue reports.

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HARTMAN: The kindness mob



MOVIES: "Jimmy": How movie star James Stewart became a war hero

During the Second World War, Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart answered his nation's call, serving as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He flew 20 successful missions, and came home from WWII a different man. Stewart's fight to be able to fight despite his celebrity, and his emotional post-war return to the screen in "It's a Wonderful Life," are the subjects of the film "Jimmy." Lee Cowan talks with actors K.J. Apa (who plays Stewart), and Max Casella (who plays director Frank Capra), and Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart Hardcourt, about what the actor's service did to his soul.

To watch a trailer for "Jimmy" click on the video player below:

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"Stables" by Georgia O'Keeffe (1932), featured in the Detroit Institute of Arts exhibition "Georgia O'Keeffe: Architecture." © 2026 The Georgia O'Keeffe Foundation/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

ARTS: A new Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit opens a window to unfamiliar works

An exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts is building a different picture of Georgia O'Keeffe, best known for her depictions of flowers and desert landscapes. "Georgia O'Keeffe: Architecture" explores the artist's paintings of buildings, from cityscapes to rural settings, and how O'Keeffe captured qualities of light, atmosphere and texture found in man-made structures. Jane Pauley reports.

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Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, poses for his official U.K. government portrait. gov.uk

WORLD: Larry the Cat, at home on Downing Street

One of the most famous addresses in the world, 10 Downing Street in London, is home not just to prime ministers, but also to a 19-year-old tabby cat named Larry. Correspondent Holly Williams looks at how the official pet of the British leader's residence and Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office has become a favorite of the press – and a political fixture whose nine lives have so far outlasted five prime ministers.

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GALLERY: The week in photos



IN MEMORIAM: Remembering Linda Mason



NATURE: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patrick Stewart on "Star Trek" and Shakespeare (Video)

Sir Patrick Stewart, the classically-trained stage actor who was best-known for his roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises, died on Oct. 28, 2026 at age 86. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired May 24, 2020, Stewart talked with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about returning to the role of Captain Jean Luc Picard in the TV series "Star Trek: Picard," and about how he sought an escape from the COVID pandemic through the Bard's poetry.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellan (Video)

In this "Sunday Morning" interview that aired Oct. 13, 2013, Stewart and fellow player Ian McKellan talked with CBS News' Lesley Stahl about their deep friendship forged on stage and on the set of the "X-Men" series, as they rehearsed for Broadway productions of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" and Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land." They also talked about the personal experiences that helped shape their careers.

MARATHON: Halloween hauntings V (YouTube Video)

Get into the spirit of the season with these spooky stories from the "Sunday Morning" crypt. Featuring:

Lee Cowan explores horror films making a killing at the box office; with Jamie Lee Curtis (of the "Halloween" franchise), and Jason Blum (of the film production company Blumhouse) (2018);

Anthony Mason dives into the mystery of the ghost ship Mary Celeste, whose crew and passengers mysteriously disappeared without a trace in the middle of the Atlantic in 1872; with Clive Cussler (2004);

Tracy Smith studies the science of being scared with neuroscientist Joseph LeDoux and film professor Annette Insdorf (2004);

In Bodie, Colorado, Barry Petersen steps into a haunting remains of an Old West ghost town (2014);

Are nightmares good for you? Tracy Smith talks with experts on fear, including horror filmmaker Eli Roth (2021);

Actor-director John Krasinski and actress Emily Blunt sound off on the making of their horror film "A Quiet Place," and its effect on their marriage (2018)

Rita Braver is gravely serious about a popular vacation theme: cemetery tourism! (2010)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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