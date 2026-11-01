Is the truth really out there? Studying UAP sightings It's been some 75 years since the term Unidentified Flying Object (or UFO) was coined to describe the mysterious airborne phenomena witnessed by pilots and the public. Now, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) are the focus of a new Scientific Advisory Council, led by Avi Loeb of Harvard, which is investigating the staggering number of first-person accounts, video and documents recently released by the government. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at how scientists hope to study these sightings, to possibly answer the question: Are we alone? More