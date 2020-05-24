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From the archives: Patrick Stewart on "Star Trek" and Shakespeare

Sir Patrick Stewart, the classically-trained stage actor who was best-known for his roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises, died on Oct. 28, 2026 at age 86. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired May 24, 2020, Stewart talked with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about returning to the role of Captain Jean Luc Picard in the TV series "Star Trek: Picard," and about how he sought an escape from the COVID pandemic through the Bard's poetry.
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