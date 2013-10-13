From the archives: Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen Sir Patrick Stewart, the Shakespearean actor best-known for his role in the "Star Trek" franchise, died on Oct. 28, 2026 at age 86. In this "Sunday Morning" interview that aired Oct. 13, 2013, Stewart and fellow player Ian McKellen talked with CBS News' Lesley Stahl about their deep friendship forged on stage and on the set of the "X-Men" series, as they rehearsed for Broadway productions of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" and Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land." They also talked about the personal experiences that helped shape their careers. More