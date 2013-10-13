Watch CBS News

From the archives: Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Patrick Stewart, the Shakespearean actor best-known for his role in the "Star Trek" franchise, died on Oct. 28, 2026 at age 86. In this "Sunday Morning" interview that aired Oct. 13, 2013, Stewart and fellow player Ian McKellen talked with CBS News' Lesley Stahl about their deep friendship forged on stage and on the set of the "X-Men" series, as they rehearsed for Broadway productions of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" and Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land." They also talked about the personal experiences that helped shape their careers.
58m ago (08:38)
Videos
From the archives: Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen

From the archives: Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen

Why Trump's Kansas, Iowa rallies are back on

Why Trump's Kansas, Iowa rallies are back on

AI chatbots court voters

AI chatbots court voters

New details in failed longterm cruise

New details in failed longterm cruise

Political strategists on midterms

Political strategists on midterms

Alphabet stocks see historic drop

Alphabet stocks see historic drop

Patrick Stewart's sci-fi legacy

Patrick Stewart's sci-fi legacy

How baby formula standards are shifting

How baby formula standards are shifting

Who is the 2nd Dan Sullivan in Alaska race?

Who is the 2nd Dan Sullivan in Alaska race?

An infuriating TikTok Apple Pay prank

An infuriating TikTok Apple Pay prank

Patrick Stewart's extraordinary life

Patrick Stewart's extraordinary life

Doctor's tips amid protein snack craze

Doctor's tips amid protein snack craze

Free soloist Alex Honnold climbs with his mom

Free soloist Alex Honnold climbs with his mom

How a nasal spray helps treat PSVT episodes

How a nasal spray helps treat PSVT episodes

Alphabet's stock shock, Binance hack

Alphabet's stock shock, Binance hack

Midterms analysis on Trump, El-Sayed

Midterms analysis on Trump, El-Sayed

Trump changes plans for Kansas, Iowa rallies

Trump changes plans for Kansas, Iowa rallies

Eye Opener: Patrick Stewart dies at 86

Eye Opener: Patrick Stewart dies at 86

Colin Egglesfield on running NYC Marathon

Colin Egglesfield on running NYC Marathon

Documents reveal cruise ship money woes

Documents reveal cruise ship money woes

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

Latest Baltimore News & Headlines

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

Latest NorCal News & Headlines

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

Latest Boston News & Headlines

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Latest Chicago News & Headlines

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado 12pm

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles Mornings 11am

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Latest Miami News & Headlines

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

Latest Minnesota News & Headlines

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

Latest New York News & Headlines

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

Latest Philadelphia News & Headlines

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA's Nightly Sports Call on CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

GoodDay Faves

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas 11am

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue