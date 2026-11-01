"Jimmy": How James Stewart became a war hero During the Second World War, Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart answered his nation's call, serving as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He flew 20 successful missions, and came home from WWII a different man. Stewart's fight to be able to fight despite his celebrity, and his emotional post-war return to the screen in "It's a Wonderful Life," are the subjects of the film "Jimmy." Lee Cowan talks with actors K.J. Apa (who plays Stewart), and Max Casella (who plays director Frank Capra), and Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart Hardcourt, about what the actor's service did to his soul. More