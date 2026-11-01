Watching the Texas Senate race All eyes are on the Senate race in Texas, the outcome of which may determine control of the Senate in Washington; and with more than half a billion dollars spent so far, the contest between Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic State Representative James Talarico is the most expensive non-presidential race in U.S. history. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with the candidates' supporters, and with local observers, about a race that has drawn interest from around the country, and how the rising cost of food, gas and housing could prove a tipping point for voters. More