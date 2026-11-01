Is the truth really out there? Studying UAP sightings

On a May evening back in 1950, Evelyn Trent had just finished feeding her rabbits when, she claims, she looked up and saw a slow-moving, metallic disk-shaped object hovering above her farm. Though some dismissed it as a hoax, her account was added to a growing list of unexplained events that sparked America's first UFO craze.

At the annual McMenamins UFO Festival in McMinnville, Ore., just a few miles from Evelyn Trent's farm, there are costumes, a parade, and some theories that might be generously described as fringe: "Well, based on what I've read, it could be us from the future visiting us from, you know, the past," said one attendee, "and then it could also be trans-dimensional or inter-dimensional beings."

Fringe, but definitely something Americans seem interested in. According to a CBS News Poll, nearly one in five Americans (17%) has seen a UFO, which has led to an explosion in podcasts and documentaries on the topic.

CBS News

Matthew Szydagis, one of the UFO festival's invited speakers, teaches physics at the State University of New York at Albany. He spoke to us about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (or UAPs), or what we used to call UFOs back in the old days: "I think the possibility that at least some small fraction of UFOs or UAPs represent a non-human intelligence," Szydagis said. "That will be the greatest discovery in human history. So, of course that's going to fire people up and get their imaginations going."

Szydagis would like to believe in aliens, but he also knows that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence, especially in the world of "UFOlogy," where the more extreme the claims, the more attention they get.

"We still don't have definitive evidence," Szydagis said. "We haven't been provided with a dead alien body, for instance, although claims of the existence have been made. But I think we have enough indirect evidence to say that the existence of non-human intelligence is no longer laughable, that it's not irrational."

Szydagis is part of a new Scientific Advisory Council, established by the Trump Administration, to study UAPs. The person in charge of that council is none other than respected Harvard professor Avi Loeb, former chair of the university's astronomy department.

"Now, there are some objects the U.S. government cannot figure out," Loeb said. "I would like to figure them out. Because at the very least, as an American citizen, I will be helping the Pentagon and the intelligence community fulfill their mission of, if these are human-made technologies, if they come from adversarial nations, then I can help them identify what they are and where they came from."

The things Loeb and the other council members are trying to identify are the many sightings over the years of lights and objects and movements in the sky that defy simple explanation. Someone who's experienced it firsthand? Former U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves, whose testimony in front of Congress got the nation's attention back in 2023, when he recounted an experience during a training mission ten miles off the coast of Virginia Beach: "Two F-18 Super Hornets were split by a UAP," Graves said. "The object, described as a dark grey or a black cube inside of a clear sphere, came within 50 feet of the lead aircraft."

For many people, seeing no-nonsense U.S. military personnel calmly describing things they'd seen and couldn't explain, along with actual images, made the whole thing seem a lot less crazy. Graves told us, "We were seeing these things, we were nearly hitting them, and yet we're still unwilling to talk about them in our safety briefs and incorporate them into the conversation."

Graves was also recently added to the Advisory Council, tasked with getting to the bottom of things, and there are a lot of things that have been released in the last eight months: seven tranches of first-person accounts, photographs, and lots of grainy video, more than 155,000 pages of files overall.

But not enough of the good stuff, says Graves: "What's being released is not satisfactory to me. What you are seeing are very short clips from infrared sensors aboard different platforms. And ultimately, these are not the high-end sophisticated tools that are used by pilots in order to make critical decisions about whether [an] object in the air is hostile, whether it's a decoy, whether it is a threat or not. And so, I think we're left with more ambiguity."

Loeb said, "The mistake that is often made about science is the belief that, 'Oh, the data will come and guide us.' But the problem is that to collect the data, you need to put in effort. And it's often a heroic effort to get the high-quality data."

Questions linger about what exactly the government knows about UFOs, after former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified to Congress that he was told of the existence of recovered UFOs.

When Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) asked whether possession of a crashed craft also meant possession of the bodies of the craft's pilot(s), Grusch replied, "As I have stated publicly already in my News Nation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah."

Of course, evidence for all of this is "classified," leading some ufologists to call Grusch and others making claims about government conspiracies "Trust Me Bros."

Loeb, who's floated a number of controversial theories on possible alien life, says the Advisory Council is working to get access to as much information as possible, starting with what's been publicly released. "My role is really simple, because it's like a detective," he said. "And the worst that can happen to a detective is that the detective is starved of data. So, if I don't have data, the quality of my deliberations [is] poor. I mean, only in politics, with very little data, you can make a huge story!"

For his part, Ryan Graves started an organization called Americans for Safe Aerospace, which encourages everyone (but especially pilots) to share their stories of UAPs. And of course, he's got a podcast.

"Recently I've been astounded, in fact, that almost everyone is willing to talk about this," said Graves. "It is fighter pilots. It is commercial aviators. And I think that really speaks to how this conversation has changed over the past few years."

Asked whether he believes he'll get answers within his lifetime, Graves replied, "My lifetime, yes. We are moving towards a point in time where we're perhaps not going to get every answer we want, but we're going to potentially have the confirmation that something truly strange is happening."

Until that conformation, the truth will have to remain (as they say) out there.



Story produced by Anthony Laudato. Editor: Ed Givnish.