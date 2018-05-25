This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 27)

GUEST HOST: LEE COWAN



COVER STORY: Celebrity pot entrepreneurs

From fashion to fragrance, celebrity sells. And with marijuana sales expected to reach $8-10 billion by the end of this year – and projected to double to $20 billion by 2022 – more celebs are investing money and lending their names to get a foothold in this growing market. Ben Tracy talks with Tommy Chong, who helped invent the stoner comedy genre, who's put his name to Chong's Choice marijuana, on sale in six states; and with Melissa Etheridge, whose experience with marijuana to relieve the effects of cancer chemotherapy has inspired her to build a farm for medical marijuana products.

1968: "Hair"

Broadway had never seen anything like it: An anti-war rock musical featuring nudity, profanity and drugs. "Hair," premiering on stage in 1968, was a reflection of the turbulent times. Diane Paulus, who fell in love with the show's music at age eight, and would grow up to direct a Tony-winning Broadway revival of "Hair" in 2009, talks with correspondent Susan Spencer about the importance of the show in musical theater history.

FESTIVAL: Outside Lands

John Blackstone takes us to the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco. With equal parts music and food, it is a treat for your ears and your palate.

TELEVISION: Mr. Rogers

It's been 50 years since "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" first went on the air – a television program for young children that treated them with respect, and helped them understand a complicated, often challenging world. A new documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor," examines the life of the exceptional Fred Rogers, the man who created the neighborhood, wrote the song, the scripts, and did the voices for all the puppets in the Land of Make Believe. Faith Salie reports on a cherished part of broadcasting history.

1968: "Laugh-In"

Fifty years ago saw the debut of a raucous TV comedy show with a frenetic pace, wild cast, and punchlines that pulled no punches. "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" was a cultural phenomenon, and a silly one at that. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with comedian Lily Tomlin, who was launched to stardom for her memorable characters like Ernestine the telephone operator; and with producer George Schlatter, who says the show was a perfect fit for its time – and for today.

COMEDY: Steve Martin + Martin Short

Tony Dokoupil catches up with Steve Martin and Martin Short – two amigos on tour together.

1968: "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Fifty years ago Stanley's Kubrick's masterwork, "2001: A Space Odyssey," debuted, expanding the horizons of science fiction in cinema, and inspiring generations of moviemakers and moviegoers. Susan Spencer talks with Michael Benson, author of a new book about the making of the film, "Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke and the Making of a Masterpiece."

INTELLIGENCE: James Clapper

The former Director of National Intelligence – a man not given to publicity – sits down with national security correspondent David Martin to discuss his new book, "Facts and Fears," in which he defends the men and women of America's intelligence community from assaults on their mission, including from President Donald Trump.

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



