Calendar: Week of May 28

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Memorial Day, honoring all who have fallen in the service of our country.



On Tuesday afternoon, Starbucks is closing its more than 8,000 company-owned stores across the country in order to conduct racial-bias education for some 175,000 employees.



Wednesday is National Senior Health & Fitness Day, with events scheduled at locations nationwide.





On Thursday, legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood celebrates his 88th birthday.



To watch Clint Eastwood as the Man With No Name in a three-way standoff with Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach in Sergio Leone's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," click on the video player below.



Friday is the first day of what's called Meteorological Summer, a season defined by the temperature cycle rather than by the Earth's position relative to the Sun.



To watch The Lovin' Spoonful perform "Summer in the City," click on the video player below.



And Saturday sees the start of the Department of Defense Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, featuring paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured service members from the U.S., Britain, Australia and Canada.