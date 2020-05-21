This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 24)

Josh Groban on "Sunday Morning" Facebook Live this Sunday This #SundayMorning after the show! 🌞 Tracy Smith will be chatting with singer-songwriter Josh Groban on Facebook Live at 11AM EST this Sunday. Josh will be performing his new song “Your Face." Leave a question for Josh below & visit our Facebook page at CBSSundayMorning. Posted by CBS Sunday Morning on Thursday, May 21, 2020

The singer-musician will be joined by our correspondent to answer viewer questions on the CBS Sunday Morning Facebook page following the May 24 broadcast, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Host: Jane Pauley

OPENING: "Abblasen"



COVER STORY: Hollywood's cliffhanger of a summer

Ever since moviegoers were first bitten by "Jaws" in 1975, summer has been movie blockbuster season. Now, with production halted and release schedules shuffled, Hollywood is trying to figure out how it will recover from the coronavirus shutdown. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

A view from inside the Statue of Liberty's crown. National Park Service

MONUMENTS: The Statue of Liberty as you've never seen her before

Last summer, architect Paul Davidson spent ten nights inside of the Statue of Liberty, producing laser scans of every nook-and-cranny of the monument's interior, including areas traditionally off-limits to visitors. Now, with Ellis Island and the statue currently closed due to COVID-19, this is the perfect time to debut Davidson's work, as the images he captured have been turned into a virtual tour. Conor Knighton reports.

Bread baked by an emergency room doctor. CBS News

FOOD: Baking bread at home: A knead for comfort

If you're like many people holed up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are spending more time in the kitchen. And with yeast sales up more than 600 percent compared to a year ago, it's a good bet what's coming out of more and more ovens is freshly-baked bread. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with bread expert Jim Lahey, of New York's Sullivan Street Bakery, and with budding bread bakers who are finding comfort in their own loaves.

RECIPE: Jim Lahey's Basic No-Knead Bread

Plan ahead when baking this delicious, long-fermented rustic bread, from the owner of NYC's Sullivan Street Bakery.

CBS News' Tony Dokoupil takes on Sir Patrick Stewart in a table tennis match. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Sir Patrick Stewart, on "Star Trek" and sonnets

The Shakespearean actor, most recognized for his performances in the sci-fi franchises "X-Men" and "Star Trek," recently returned to the role of Captain Jean Luc Picard in the CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Picard." But as "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil found out, Sir Patrick Stewart is much more down-to-earth than his title might imply.

To watch a trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" click on the video player below:

INFORMATION: The rise of Wikipedia

For years the encyclopedic Wikipedia, written and edited by anybody with an internet connection, was viewed as a "Wild Wild West" site rife with misinformation. Today, Wikipedia is regularly the first place many of us check for information about everything, in particular the latest medical news on COVD-19, thanks to the editors and writers who are curating WikiProject Medicine. "Wired" Magazine editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson reports.

TRAVEL: Travel industry inches back

The hospitality and travels sectors, which are adjusting their business practices in times of pandemic, don't expect a return to the "old normal" any time soon. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg reports.

HARTMAN: Taps



PASSAGE: Annie Glenn, Ken Osmond

"Sunday Morning" remembers an astronaut's wife who became a tireless advocate for people with speech disorders, and the actor who starred in the classic TV sitcom "Leave It to Beaver."

Singer, musician and actor Josh Groban. CBS News

MUSIC: Josh Groban

In February singer-musician Josh Groban started a residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Now, with concerts postponed due to the pandemic, he speaks to correspondent Tracy Smith about trying to be Zen during the crisis, as well as what he misses about live performance, and his social media posts features songs performed in his shower. Groban also debuts for "Sunday Morning" viewers his new song, "Your Face."

DON'T MISS: Josh Groban and Tracy Smith on Facebook Live!

Following "Sunday Morning" on May 24, at 11 a.m. ET, Groban and Smith will answer viewers' questions in a live chat on the "CBS Sunday Morning" Facebook channel.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Are we really all in this together?

The comedian, marking his 10th week in quarantine with his family because of the pandemic, ponders society as a whole.

One of Shane Cleminson's "Front Porch Portraits," capturing Indiana families living under lockdown. Shane Cleminson

SNAPSHOT: "Front porch" portraits

"Sunday Morning" presents pictures of life in a time of pandemic, featuring the work of Indiana photographer Shane Cleminson.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken familiarize themselves with the controls of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which will transport them to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. SpaceX/NASA

SCIENCE: SpaceX

Nine years ago, a manned spaceflight originated from American soil for the last time. But this week, astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will launch a new era of commercial human spaceflight, when a SpaceX rocket takes off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. Correspondent Mark Strassmann reports.

NATURE: Alligators



"SUNDAY MORNING" MATINEE: "Diana: A True Musical Story" (Coming soon!)

CBS News

GRADUATION: "Sunday Morning" salutes the Class of 2020 (Video)

In many ways graduating students have been robbed of the time-honored rituals of a traditional senior year. "Sunday Morning" asked seniors to submit their photos, and so here is our tribute to the Class of 2020. Music: "Here's to You" by Abby Bannon and Grace Stewart.

