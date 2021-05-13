This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 16)

Host: Jane Pauley

Last year the Pentagon released an official U.S. Navy video, taken from a fighter jet from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, of a 2015 UFO encounter off the Florida coast. Department of Defense

COVER STORY: UFO studies and the possibility of alien origin

Our fascination with aliens has also led us to speculate about unidentified flying objects – unexplained airborne phenomena – that just might point to extraterrestrial origin. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how, as the scientific community continues to question the legitimacy of possible alien visitations, the government's attention toward UFOs has become more serious.

Brood X Cicadas are making their 17-year comeback. CBS News

SCIENCE: The return of the cicadas

Periodical cicadas, identified as Brood X, are back, providing us with a once-every-17-years opportunity to witness a remarkable natural phenomenon, as these insects emerge and breed, while producing sounds as loud as a jet engine. Correspondent Chip Reid talks with entomologists about the cicadas' cycle, and how their protein can satiate the appetites of predators (and cookie lovers).

Attorney Benjamin Crump. CBS News

JUSTICE: The unapologetic Benjamin Crump

The civil rights lawyer who has sought justice for victims of police brutality and civil rights abuses talks with "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel about his pursuit of liberty and justice against what he calls "legalized genocide," and his battle against the "enemies of equality."

PREVIEW: Attorney Benjamin Crump says he takes death threats against him seriously

Silver Charm won the 1977 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and came in second in the Belmont Stakes and the 1998 Breeders' Cup Classic, before retiring to Old Friends in Kentucky. CBS News

EQUINE: A Kentucky home for retired racehorses

Since 2003, the non-profit Old Friends has provided a retirement home for thoroughbred racehorses, from the sport's champions to the less-heralded. Correspondent Mo Rocca travels to Georgetown, Ky., to meet founder Michael Blowen, a former film critic whose love of horses drew him to gamble on a new vocation, which is paying out in unexpected ways.

TELEVISION: Ewan McGregor on recreating the life, and obsessions, of "Halston"

The actor who rose to fame with "Trainspotting" and wielded a light saber as Obi-Wan Kenobi, is now starring as a '70s icon, fashion designer Halston, in a new Netflix series. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Ewan McGregor about how he prepared for the role; his familiarity with his character's addiction; and about returning to the "Star Wars" universe in a new TV series.

To watch a trailer for the Netflix series "Halston" click on the video player below:

"Halston" debuts on Netflix Friday, May 14



GOVERNMENT: Behind the Secret Service's veil of secrecy

Since the assassination of JFK, the United States Secret Service has stepped up its mission to protect the president and others. But as outlined in a new book, "Zero Fail," the USSS is an agency reluctant to examine its operational failures which, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Carol Leonnig says, jeopardizes the Secret Service's mission. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Leonnig; former agent Jonathan Wackrow, who served 14 years with the Secret Service; and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, about the challenges facing the Service, including a major one: transparency.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: The Secret Service under fire (7/5/15)

