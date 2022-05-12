This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 15)

Host: Jane Pauley.

COVER STORY: Is a college degree worth it?

Student debt has become a national crisis, with 43 million Americans carrying more than $1.7 trillion in debt. With some questioning the value of a college degree, efforts are being made to eliminate college from many corporations' job requirements, while promoting skills training for "new-collar jobs." Correspondent David Pogue talks with Wharton School of Business professor Peter Cappelli; Ken Frazier and Ginni Rometty of the OneTen Coalition; and with young people taking different approaches to higher education and the workforce.

HISTORY: Abraham Lincoln's coat, and its hidden, bloody stories

Currently on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is the coat worn by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with the Costume Institute's head curator Andrew Bolton about the treasured object that speaks to tragedy in our nation's history.

HUMOR: Garrison Keillor talks about #MeToo and a return to Lake Wobegon

Writer Garrison Keillor is perhaps best known as the force behind the wildly-popular radio program, "A Prairie Home Companion." But after retiring from the show, Keillor was accused of sexual misconduct, causing Minnesota Public Radio, the show's distributor, to sever ties. They have since settled the matter and signed confidentiality agreements. But Keillor has never stopped writing, and is now back on the road entertaining his audience. Keillor talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about the allegations of inappropriate behavior, aging, and his new books: "Serenity at 70, Gaiety at 80," and his latest collection of tales from Lake Wobegon, "Boom Town."

HARTMAN: Daffodils



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen has been providing aid to Ukrainians suffering from the Russian invasion of their country. CBS News

WORLD: José Andrés on operating in a war zone

Chef José Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen have provided a vital lifeline in disaster areas, serving more than 60 million meals, from earthquake-ravaged Haiti to hurricane-battered Houston. Now they are giving aid in Ukraine, the first time chef Andrés and his people have operated in a war zone. Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Andrés about his mission; and with director Ron Howard about his new documentary profiling Andrés and his organization, "We Feed People."

COMMENTARY: Rita Braver on her 50 years at CBS News

As she marks a half-century at the news organization, the veteran broadcaster talks about her tenure as a producer, a White House reporter, and a correspondent for "Sunday Morning," covering newsmakers and global events, and the inspiring stories of everyday people.

Grammy-winner Lionel Richie. CBS News

MUSIC: Lionel Richie on his "amazing ride"

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, lead singer of the Commodores, solo artist, and "American Idol" judge is being awarded the Library of Congress' 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Lionel Richie talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about his 50-year career, from opening for Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, to his solo success, and how a new generation of fans sees him.

CBS News' Tony Dokoupil with "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che, on the stage at the comedy club Caroline's on Broadway in New York City. CBS News

TV: Michael Che on controversial comedy: "As long as people are talking it's not all that bad."

"Saturday Night Live" star and writer Michael Che, the first Black anchor of "Weekend Update," and star of the HBO series, "That Damn Michael Che," says standup is his first, and deepest, love – and calls comedy something of a magic trick. Che talks with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about growing up a "very curious" child; taking in feedback online (even when it hurts); and why he's "just trying to grow up and not get killed."

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: Tatami mats

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron and dumpster art (Video)

Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron sits down with Dr. Jon LaPook to discuss love, the loss of her sister and her triumph over cancer. We also have a story about a man who stumbled across millions of dollars' worth of art.

