This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 11)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: The new pope

This week saw a successor named for Pope Francis. Seth Doane reports on the conclave that elected the Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost to lead the Catholic Church, as Pope Leo XIV.



ALMANAC: May 11

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

This Waymo taxi is missing one thing: a human driver. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: The road toward more driverless cars

Waymo operates self-driving taxis in four cities, and is soon expanding to a dozen more, as Tesla and Amazon have had delays with their robo-taxi services. But the Google-owned Waymo must still overcome resistance from the public over stepping into an autonomous vehicle. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how the company is trying to avoid bumps in the road.

For more info:



MOTHERS DAY: A foster mom's story

Steve Hartman reports.

Patricia Clarkson, star of the new film "Lilly." CBS News

MOVIES: "Lilly": Patricia Clarkson on equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter

Academy Award-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson stars in "Lilly," the story of Lilly Ledbetter, whose 1990s lawsuit demanding equal pay with her male colleagues went all the way to the Supreme Court. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Clarkson about playing the real-life activist, and how her own mother, Jackie Clarkson, a former Louisiana elected representative, inspired her performance.

To watch a trailer for "Lilly" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Lilly" is now playing in theaters



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A new example of trompe l'oeil: View Tom Deininger's sculpture from one direction and it resembles an osprey; viewed from another angle, you can see it was made from bits of trash. CBS News

ARTS: Creating art from trash

Environmental artist Tom Deininger's works represent a menagerie of wildlife recreated in life-like detail. But each of his pieces is made of discarded objects – everything from trash to discarded childhood toys – that are discernable when viewed from a certain angle. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Deininger about perspectives on his trash-centric art, and raising awareness about the human threats to endangered species.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Josh's mom on Mothers Day

For more info:

Barry Diller with correspondent Tracy Smith, on the High Line in New York City. CBS News

BOOKS: Barry Diller on baring his soul in new memoir, "Who Knew"

In his new book, a combination business memoir and personal journey titled "Who Knew," former television, movie and media executive Barry Diller opens up about topics he says he had vowed never to talk about in public, including his early relationships with men, as well as his decades-long relationship and 24-year-marriage to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Diller tells correspondent Tracy Smith he refused to open up about his private life previously because, "I think I was a coward."

For more info:



BUSINESS: Small business owner on Trump's tariffs: "This is a bomb that was just dropped in our laps"

President Trump's sudden and unpredictable tariffs have caused tremendous concerns among small business owners, whose livelihoods are now in jeopardy. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent talks with Marissa Held-Nordling, who fears she will soon be unable to stock her children's boutique in Minnesota; and Beth Benike, named Minnesota's "Small Businessperson of the Year," who says the costs imposed by tariffs may cause her to lose her house. Kent also talks with economic analyst Kyla Scanlon, who says the tariffs are an unnecessary burden.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: To Mom, sort of

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has a suggestion on how best to celebrate Mothers Day that makes a kind of perfect sense.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Celebrating mom (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these classic "Sunday Morning" features that celebrate all the joys, hopes, heartaches, and hard work of motherhood.

Heidi Murkoff, author of "What to Expect When You're Expecting," on becoming a grandmother (Tracy Smith, 2013)

Pregnant teenagers at the Florence Crittenton agency in North Carolina talk about their problems (Diane Sawyer, 1979)

Mothers Day reflections from Rita Braver (2011)

The bond of mother and daughter, strengthened by a rummage through Mom's closet as a child (Eugenia Zukerman, 2003)

Mothers whose children were killed by drunk drivers fight grief through Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or M.A.D.D. (Jane Wallace, 1982)

Anderson Cooper and mother Gloria Vanderbilt (Rita Braver, 2019)

A Florida mother supports her young daughter's beauty pageant dreams (Rita Flynn, 1982)

Volunteers with Aid to Incarcerated Mothers (A.I.M.) help mothers in Massachusetts prisons keep in touch with their children (Marlene Sanders, 1985)

The revolution in surrogate motherhood (Kelly Wallace, 2009)

Patti Davis' relationship with her mother, Nancy Reagan (Lesley Stahl, 2009)

Brenda Gorman on adopting a 4-year-old orphan girl, Zia, who only had 33 days to live (Steve Hartman, 2013)

Barbara Saltzman shared a children's book written by her son, who died of cancer at 22 (Tracy Smith, 2015)

Barbara Lippert's tribute to horrible mothers in the movies (2007)

A reporter "receives" an email message from his mother three days after she died (Steve Hartman, 2017)

The challenges facing working mothers, magnified during the COVID pandemic (Rita Braver, 2020)

Filmmaker Joshua Seftel shares his experience of giving his mother an iPad (2013)

Journalist Daryn Kagan on being the second mother to her daughter (2018)

Nature: A mother fox with her 13 kits in Paradise Valley, Montana (2022)

MARATHON: The power of keeping your promise and being kind (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" explores how keeping one's promise and doing good deeds can impact others and the community.

A Gold Star promise kept

A coach's promise

A storybook mother

A walk with a new friend

Their longest battle

Righting a wrong

Paying it forward

Visiting every town in Vermont

The power of kindness

MARATHON: Dance Masters (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these classic "Sunday Morning" reports on the world of dance, including interviews with some of the world's most renowned dancers and choreographers:

The making of a ballet dancer's pointe shoes (Faith Salie, 2017)

A profile of dancer, choreographer and dance company founder Alvin Ailey (Heywood Hale Broun, 1984)

At age 70, tap dancer Paul Draper still taps out a message to the world (Heywood Hale Broun, 1980)

A history of tango, and a visit to the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires (Elaine Quijano, 2013)

A dance troupe comprised of Laotian refugees struggles to survive in Nashville (Martha Teichner, 1980)

A conversation with legendary "Oklahoma!" choreographer Agnes de Mille (Heywood Hale Broun, 1980)

A profile of Soviet émigré dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov (Eugenia Zukerman, 1997)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!