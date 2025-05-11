What will Pope Leo XIV mean for the Church? This week at the Vatican, mass was led for the first time by an American-born pope: Robert Prevost, a tennis-loving, Wordle-playing math major and White Sox fan from Chicago, who – as Pope Leo XIV – is now leader of the world's nearly 1.5 billion Catholics. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with papal biographer Austen Ivereigh, who predicted the outcome of last week's conclave, about what made Prevost prevail among the College of Cardinals; and with Alexander Lam, an Augustinian priest who knew Prevost as the leader of his order in Peru.