How Trump's tariffs jeopardize small businesses President Trump's sudden and unpredictable tariffs have caused tremendous concerns among small business owners, whose livelihoods are now in jeopardy. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent talks with Marissa Held-Nordling, who fears she will soon be unable to stock her children's boutique in Minnesota; and Beth Benike, named Minnesota's "Small Businessperson of the Year," who says the costs imposed by tariffs may cause her to lose her house. Kent also talks with economic analyst Kyla Scanlon, who says the tariffs are an unnecessary burden.