Patricia Clarkson on "Lilly," and the fight of fair pay activist Lilly Ledbetter Academy Award-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson stars in "Lilly," the story of Lilly Ledbetter, whose 1990s lawsuit demanding equal pay with her male colleagues went all the way to the Supreme Court. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Clarkson about playing the real-life activist, and how her own mother, Jackie Clarkson, a former Louisiana elected representative, inspired her performance.