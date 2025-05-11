Barry Diller on baring his soul in new memoir, "Who Knew" In his new book, a combination business memoir and personal journey titled "Who Knew," former television, movie and media executive Barry Diller opens up about topics he says he had vowed never to talk about in public, including his early relationships with men, as well as his decades-long relationship and 24-year-marriage to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Diller tells correspondent Tracy Smith he refused to open up about his private life previously because, "I think I was a coward."