5/11: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Seth Doane reports on reaction to this week’s election of Pope Leo XIV, and what it means for the Catholic Church. Also: David Pogue looks at the obstacles faced by driverless taxis; Tracy Smith interviews media executive Barry Diller about his new memoir, “Who Knew”; Jo Ling Kent talks with small business owners about the effects of President Trump’s tariffs; Faith Salie profiles actress Patricia Clarkson, who plays fair pay activist Lilly Ledbetter in the film “Lilly”; Jonathan Vigliotti meets environmental artist Tom Deininger who turns trash into artistic treasures; and Jim Gaffigan has a suggestion for how to celebrate Dads this Mother’s Day.