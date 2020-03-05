This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 8)

HEADLINES: The latest developments on coronavirus
Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
- The facts about coronavirus: What you need to know ("Sunday Morning," 3/1/20)
COVER STORY: Napping
Whoever said "You snooze, you lose," never met Brian Halligan, CEO of a Boston-area tech company, who admits he sleeps on the job. And researchers say that can be a good thing: An afternoon nap has been found to improve performance, cognition and memory, and reduce frustration. Need proof? How about the 2013 Boston Red Sox, who put a nap room in the clubhouse, on their way to earning their World Series championship rings? Susan Spencer talks with sleep doctors and historians about the restorative effects of naps; how our sleep architecture has changed over time; and why sleep-deprived Americans spend almost $30 billion a year on items (from weighted napping blankets to sleep-enhancing pajamas) geared toward helping them catch some shuteye.
ALMANAC: The Marx Brothers
- Remembering Groucho Marx ("Sunday Morning," 8/16/07)
- Almanac: Margaret Dumont ("Sunday Morning," 10/20/19)
LITERATURE: Insta-poetry
Social media is leading a revival in interest in poetry, as correspondent Mireya Villarreal spells out.
STAGE: Riverdance
In the 1990s "Riverdance," a boisterous celebration of Irish music and clog dancing, became an unlikely show-biz phenomenon, with sold-out performances around the globe. Now it's back with a 25th anniversary show, headed for New York's Radio City Music Hall. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with John McColgan and Moya Doherty, producers of the original "Riverdance" and its newest iteration, and with 22-year-old clog dancer Amy-Mae Dolan, who has never known a world without "Riverdance."
HARTMAN: Norah and Dan
HISTORY: The 1918 flu
The pandemic of H1N1 virus in 1918 infected about one-third of the world's population, causing at least 50 million deaths, including more than a half-million in the United States. Martha Teichner reports.
MUSIC: The Dixie Chicks
The Dixie Chicks, comprised of lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, are one of the biggest female music acts of all time, with tens of millions of records sold, and 13 Grammy Awards. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the Iraq War controversy that led to boycotts and blacklists of their music over comments made about President George W. Bush, and how failed relationships became a source of inspiration for their upcoming album, "Gaslighter," their first studio album together since 2006's Grammy-winning smash "Taking the Long Way."
Watch the official music video of "Gaslighter" by the Dixie Chicks:
SUNDAY PROFILE: Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore was a certified teen pop star, and a regular presence on MTV, before stretching into acting. Just a few years ago, she had been so shaken by a divorce and lack of acting work she considered leaving Hollywood. But that was before landing a starring role in a show that exceeded all expectations, the TV hit "This Is Us." Moore talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about a young girl's music dreams, and a woman realizing her dreams with her new album, "Silver Landings," a collaboration with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.
PREVIEW: Why singer-actress Mandy Moore nearly walked away from the entertainment business
To watch Mandy Moore perform "Save a Little For Yourself," from her album, "Silver Landings," click on the video player below:
PASSAGE: TBD
CALENDAR: Week of March 9
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE: TBD
NATURE UP CLOSE: Plants that steal or kill for nutrients
Several rare plant species found at New York's Letchworth State Park don't rely on photosynthesis to survive.
TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (March 6) - Coming soon!
Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.
