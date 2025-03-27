This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 30)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: A bad bet? The dangers of sports gambling addiction

Legalized gambling and professional sports were once regarded as a deadly combination to be avoided at all costs. But today, 39 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized online sports gambling. Nearly $150 billion worth of legal sports bets were placed last year alone. With one in five problem gamblers attempting suicide, therapist Harry Levant, a recovering gambling addict, says the ease of access and number of betting opportunities on one's phone represents a growing public health crisis. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel examines whether online sports gambling has become a bad bet.

For more info:



ALMANAC: March 30

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Maria Shriver, with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

BOOKS: Maria Shriver on meeting heartbreak with poetry

She was a child of the Kennedy family, a trailblazing broadcast journalist, the wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a women's health advocate, and – after the end of her marriage – a woman in search of herself. Maria Shriver's latest book, "I Am Maria," is an unflinching, public account of her very private journey, told through poetry. Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



STAGE: Reimagining "Death Becomes Her" for Broadway

The 1992 cult film "Death Becomes Her," which starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini and Bruce Willis, is the latest Hollywood movie to be translated into a Broadway musical. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with stars Megan Hilty, Michelle Williams (of Destiny's Child), two-time Tony-nominee Jennifer Simard, and director Christopher Gattelli, about updating a story, and its memorable supernatural effects, for the stage.

To watch a trailer for "Death Becomes Her," click on the video link below:

For more info:

Thanks to So and So's Piano Bar, New York City



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

On March 17, 2025, President Donald Trump visited the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, of which he named himself the new chairman. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

ARTS: What is the future of the Kennedy Center?

After criticizing the Kennedy Center's programming and finances, President Trump named himself the institution's chairman and replaced board members with Trump allies. Since then, the storied Washington arts center has been rocked with cancellations by artists, resignations, and questions about its mission going forward. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell talks with Deborah Rutter, fired after more than a decade as president; former National Symphony Orchestra artistic director Ben Folds; and board member Paolo Zampolli, about the Kennedy Center's future.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: The buzz over annoying corporate buzzwords

Faith Salie shares a disruptive action item for buzzword users to on-board (that is, if you don't want to be layered out of a job).

For more info:

Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile. CBS News

MUSIC: Elton John on Brandi Carlile: She gave me "a fresh start"

Years ago, Elton John was a flicker of hope in a confusing world to young Brandi Carlile, a girl coming of age and struggling with her own sexuality. Today, the two music superstars are not only friends, but also collaborators, recording an album together, "Who Believes in Angels." They talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about pushing each other artistically, and the 78-year-old John's emotional response to the album's closing track, "When This Old World Is Done With Me."

To hear Elton John and Brandi Carlile perform the title track of "Who Believes in Angels," click on the video player below:

For more info:



HEALTH: How the arts can create healthier communities

According to thousands of studies, researchers have determined that involvement in the arts can improve public health and promote healing from illness, as well as protect against such problems as cognitive decline, heart disease, anxiety and depression. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Broadway director Lear deBessonet, the force behind Arts For EveryBody, a national public health movement whose mission is to connect more people to the arts and create healthier communities.

For more info:

The migratory whimbrel stops off at Deveaux Bank in South Carolina. CBS News

NATURE: Good news for the protection of migrating birds

Earlier this month, lawmakers in South Carolina voted to suspend human visitations to Deveaux Bank, a small island in Charleston County, where tens of thousands of whimbrel shorebirds enjoy a month-or-so layover as they migrate from South America to the Arctic. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley reports on conservationists celebrating the closing of the island during bird migration months.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tagging whimbrel shorebirds (Video)

With the birds' numbers declining due to climate change pressures upon their habitats and migration routes, ornithologists were shocked to discover 20,000 eastern whimbrel – half of the estimated population – stopped to roost on South Carolina's tiny Deveaux Bank.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Directors on directing (YouTube Video)

Watch these fascinating "Sunday Morning" interviews with some of the most celebrated filmmakers of our time, including:

Peter Jackson on the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy (2004)

Robert Altman on "Short Cuts" (1993)

Tim Burton on "Corpse Bride" (2006)

Steven Spielberg on "War Horse" (2012)

Greta Gerwig on "Lady Bird" (2019)

Francis Ford Coppola on "Youth Without Youth" (2007)

Spike Lee on "BlacKkKlansman" (2019)

Norman Jewison on his memoir (2005)

Nancy Meyers on "It's Complicated" (2010)

Ishmail Merchant on the Merchant-Ivory collaboration (2000)

Martin Scorsese on "Hugo" (2012)

Anthony Minghella on "The English Patient" (1997)

Quentin Tarantino on "Inglourious Basterds" (2009)

Christopher Nolan on "Oppenheimer" (2023)

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!