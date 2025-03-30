What is the future of the Kennedy Center? After criticizing the Kennedy Center's programming and finances, President Trump named himself the institution's chairman and replaced board members with Trump allies. Since then, the storied Washington arts center has been rocked with cancellations by artists, resignations, and questions about its mission going forward. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell talks with Deborah Rutter, fired after more than a decade as president; former National Symphony Orchestra artistic director Ben Folds; and board member Paolo Zampolli, about the Kennedy Center's future.