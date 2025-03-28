Book excerpt: "I Am Maria" by Maria Shriver

The Open Field

In her new memoir, "I Am Maria: My Reflections and Poems on Heartbreak, Healing, and Finding Your Way Home" (to be published April 1 by The Open Field), Maria Shriver – the daughter of Kennedys, broadcast journalist, and former first lady of California – uses poetry to explore a woman in search of herself.

"I Am Maria" by Maria Shriver

I Know You Loved Me

Beyond a shadow

Beyond the words

Beyond the picture of what a loving nurturing mother

Is supposed to look like

Act like

Talk like

Touch like

There is you

I couldn't find anyone like you in my picture books

No mothers looked like you

Dressed in pants like you

Had hair like you

Played football like you

Smoked cigars like you

Yet I knew you loved me

I knew you wanted more for me than you had been given

I knew you wanted for me everything you had been denied

Beyond a shadow I know you loved me

The way you smiled at me and cheered for me

The way you pushed me

I know you loved me

Do you know how much I loved you

Beyond a shadow you were my everything

I understand so much more about you today

You too were scared

You too longed to be seen

You too longed to be held

My heart breaks for you

As I've come to learn we cannot give what wasn't given to us

As you grew older you softened

You allowed me in

My heart breaks for my mother

But no one let her in

But no one held her

No one comforted her

No one told her she was enough

Her journey was relentless

Her energy unbridled

I understand now and I'm so sorry

Beyond a shadow I know you loved me

Beyond a shadow I loved you



Dear Life

I've been wanting to talk to you lately to tell you

You are not what I planned

You may not give a damn but I thought you should know

You are not what I expected

I thought as long as I had my compass pointing north

All would be good

But I learned that my heart doesn't know north

My life has led me on a path written in invisible ink

Longing for more from a soul I didn't know yet

So here we are Life

Without a compass without a map

Only my heart guiding me forward

It wonders

Am I ready to be known in a new and deep way?

Am I strong enough to open my heart and divulge what lies

within?

Life you say that's what you are all about

Let's see how the universe responds

When I pull back the curtain on my soul



Fragments of Me

They are everywhere

The fragments of me

In the closet in the drawer in the ceiling looking down

The fragments of me are all over the land

They are in Chicago

In Maryland

In the hall at my school

In my bedroom

Where I broke into two

What about you

Are you shattered

Are you fragmented

In pieces as well

Is your life here on earth

A heaven or hell

Do you vacillate

Between power and impotence

Wanting nothing or wanting it all

Do you stare down on yourself dissociated from life

When you close your eyes do you pray for the relief of a knife

Tell me tell me

Are you the coward the hero a player of hearts

Do you know who you are or have you vanished from your life

Stand up show yourself stop hiding here and there

Go pick up the pieces

They're everywhere

It's a mess it's a shambles

You are here and you are there

Don't you see

Don't you care that you're everywhere

It's up to you

Up to you to piece together your life

Up to you to make sense

Up to you to go back

Back to where it began

Go back to your birth

Go back if you can

Go back to Hyannis

Go back to your room

Go back

Tell him you know and no longer feel shame

Tell her you love her and pray for her pain

Go back pick up the pieces

Make yourself whole

Go back to the fragments

They're the key to your soul





Excerpted from "I Am Maria" by Maria Shriver, published by The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Life, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Maria Shriver. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

