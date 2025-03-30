The dangers of sports gambling addiction Legalized gambling and professional sports were once regarded as a deadly combination to be avoided at all costs. But today, 39 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized online sports gambling. Nearly $150 billion worth of legal sports bets were placed last year alone. With one in five problem gamblers attempting suicide, therapist Harry Levant, a recovering gambling addict, says the ease of access and number of betting opportunities on one's phone represent a growing public health crisis. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel examines whether online sports gambling has become a bad bet.