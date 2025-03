"Death Becomes Her": From screen to stage The 1992 cult film "Death Becomes Her," which starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini and Bruce Willis, is the latest Hollywood movie to be translated into a Broadway musical. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with stars Megan Hilty, Michelle Williams (of Destiny's Child), two-time Tony-nominee Jennifer Simard, and director Christopher Gattelli, about updating a story, and its memorable, over-the-top effects, for the stage.