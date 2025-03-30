How the arts can create healthier communities According to thousands of studies, researchers have determined that involvement in the arts can improve public health and promote healing from illness, as well as protect against such problems as cognitive decline, heart disease, anxiety and depression. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Broadway director Lear deBessonet, the force behind Arts For EveryBody, a national public health movement whose mission is to connect more people to the arts and create healthier communities.