This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 20)

Host: Jane Pauley



HEADLINES: The latest news from Ukraine

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Lugansk region, February 26, 2022. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

HEADLINES: Why Russia's tank war stalled in Ukraine

As the Russian invasion enters its fourth week, Ukrainian resistance has so far foiled Vladimir Putin's plan to take the capital of Kyiv with a lightning strike using his vaunted tank army. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, about why Russia's tanks have failed – and what it means for Ukraine going forward.

For more info:



COVER STORY: The plight of Ukrainians fleeing Putin's war

Three million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, creating a refugee crisis that the world is scrambling to address. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at what Ukraine's refugees are facing beyond their country's borders, and how the current situation compares to past refugee movements.

For more info:

A gasoline pump at an Exxon station in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

MONEY: What makes gas prices go up and down?

Last week U.S. gas prices hit a record high, which adds to the cost of just about everything we buy. But is the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and the U.S. ban on Russian oil – to blame? Not entirely, correspondent David Pogue learns, as he checks with experts, including a gas station manager, about what accounts for price volatility at the gas pump.

For more info:

Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing as a nominee for U.S. Circuit Judge at the District of Columbia Circuit, April 28, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

WASHINGTON: Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

The highly-esteemed Circuit Court of Appeals judge, nominated by President Biden for the Supreme Court, stands just five feet one inch tall, and is poised to knock down one more barrier. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with longtime friends of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who explain why they believe Jackson's nomination (if confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court) is a testament to her brilliance and passion for the law.

For more info:

At New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, director-writer James Lapin, actors Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, and correspondent Mo Rocca observe a study of George Seurat's "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte" - the inspiration for the Broadway musical "Sunday in the Park with George." CBS News

BROADWAY: "Putting It Together": An ode to the art of making art

Director James Lapine's New York Times bestselling book chronicles the creation of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical, "Sunday in the Park with George." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Lapine, the show's director and book writer, and with original stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, to connect the dots of how this musical exploration of an Impressionist painting broke new ground for a Broadway musical.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD



HEALTH: The pandemic's mental health fallout

Unresolved grief is just one aspect of how COVID-19 has created widespread mental health suffering – a second pandemic, as it were. Particularly affected are children: More than 140,000 of them have lost a parent or a caregiver. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at some of the psychological scars from COVID, and what steps are being taken to address them.

For more info:

Actress Sandra Bullock with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MOVIES: Why Sandra Bullock is taking a pause from movies

The Oscar-winning actress has starred in more than four dozen movies, but she says her latest, the comic adventure "The Lost City," will be her last for a while. Sandra Bullock talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her movie, her Austin café, and why she's stepping away from in front of the camera.

PREVIEW: Sandra Bullock on why she's taking a break from acting

To watch a trailer for "The Lost City," click on the video player below:

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Mo Rocca on one of the joys of spring

With the new season upon us, the "Sunday Morning" correspondent reflects on a childhood lesson about nurturing.

CBS News correspondent John Dickerson with pianist Jeremy Denk. CBS News

MUSIC: Pianist Jeremy Denk on the rigors of practice

CBS News correspondent John Dickerson sits down with the acclaimed classical pianist Jeremy Denk, recipient of a so-called MacArthur "genius" grant, to talk about Denk's new book, "Every Good Boy Does Fine," in which the performer professes love for what many music students actually hate: practice.

For more info:

NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: "The Godfather: - The 50th anniversary

A timeless landmark of American film, Francis Ford Coppola's explosive drama of a mob family, which premiered in March 1972, was an offer no moviegoer could refuse. CBSNews.com's David Morgan looks at the making of the classic film, and at its legacy.

For more info:



"HERE COMES THE SUN": Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Joseph Yoakum

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have waited patiently to finish a play they started working on two years ago. We also have a story on the often unheralded artist Joseph Yoakum, whose backstory is as colorful as his work.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.



DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!