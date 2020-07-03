This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 5)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

An illuminating attempt for a Guinness World Record: the World's Largest Firework. CBS News

COVER STORY: The biggest bang

For adjudicators from Guinness World Records, it takes some record-setting nerves to call a world-record attempt successful, and perhaps more so when it's a failure. Guinness may get a thousand applications every week to break a world record, and at a time of pandemic when social distancing prevents mass-participation records, they have even set up weekly at-home challenges. But you have to go outdoors to pursue what one Colorado man attempted: the world's largest fireworks shell ever launched. Lee Cowan reports.

Comic actor-writer-director-producer Carl Reiner. AP

IN MEMORIAN: Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner, the legendary comedy actor, writer, director and producer, died Monday at the age of 98. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with two of his longtime friends – TV producer Norman Lear, and actor Dick Van Dyke – about Reiner's extraordinary life and career.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and George Takei with advice for the "Next-Greatest Generation" (2020)

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Golden boys (2017)

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Carl Reiner: Still making us laugh (2015)

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Carl and Estelle Reiner on love that works at any age (2007)

Gary Clark Jr. CBS News

MUSIC: Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. is still clearly uncomfortable being heralded as one of the best guitarists in a generation. He's played the White House, and toured with the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. This year his blues/rock album, "This Land," won three Grammy Awards. Kristine Johnson talks with the musician who describes himself as a "simple dude from Austin, Texas who picked up a guitar." (An update of a story first broadcast January 12, 2020.)

You can stream Gary Clark Jr.'s album "This Land" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: Fourth of July

Contributor Kelefa Sanneh of The New Yorker magazine reflects on Frederick Douglass' 1852 speech, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?"

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on calendar alerts

Much of Spring and Summer of 2020 was cancelled by COVID, but comedian Jim Gaffigan still received pre-programmed calendar alerts to events that never happened – a reminder of all the things he's missing in life.

Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon, co-authors of "Memoirs and Misinformation." CBS News

BOOKS: Jim Carrey

If you think Jim Carrey is merely a brilliant-but-quirky actor-comedian, just wait until you read his new book, a semi-autobiographical novel titled "Memoirs and Misinformation." Tracy Smith reports.

When the pandemic spurred an economic shutdown, ridership for New York City taxis plummeted 90%. CBS News

NEW YORK CITY: No fare!

Since the taxi medallion bubble burst in 2015, New York City cab drivers have been drowning in financial debt. Special contributor Ted Koppel reports on how the pandemic could mark the end of an industry, and an urban icon.

Lou Bopp

SNAPSHOT: Expressions of America

On this Fourth of July weekend, Lee Cowan reflects on the things that give us hope and keep us connected, especially amid the turmoil of the past few months, with photos by Lou Bopp of St. Louis, Missouri.

NATURE: Sunrise over Cape Cod National Seashore

