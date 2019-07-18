This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 21)

COVER STORY: "Mike Wallace is here"

Four words that struck terror into the hearts of shady businessmen and corrupt politicians – "Mike Wallace is here" – also comprise the title of a new documentary that depicts the dramatic life and career of the legendary CBS News correspondent, whose no-holds-barred interview style and indefatigable showmanship helped make "60 Minutes" must-see TV. Rita Braver talks with filmmaker Avi Belkin (who was granted unprecedented access to CBS News' archives), and with Mike's son, "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace, about building a career in the footsteps of a giant.

GALLERY: Remembering Mike Wallace, 1918-2012

"Mike Wallace Is Here" opens in theaters July 26, To watch a trailer click on the video player below.

For more info:



ALMANAC: New York City's Central Park

On July 21, 1853, hundreds of acres of land in the center of Manhattan were set aside for parkland, ultimately developed into one of the world's most glorious public spaces. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

Sales of seltzer and sparkling water have approximately tripled in the last ten years. CBS News

BEVERAGES: Sparkling water is making a splash

Welcome to the "Age of Effervescence," when sales of seltzer and sparkling water are positively bubbling over. Serena Altachul talks with seltzer expert Barry Joseph, author of "Seltzertopia," and with Alex Gomberg, the owner of Brooklyn Seltzer Boys, where carbonated water has been produced for generations. Originally broadcast on November 18, 2018.

For more info:

ZZ Top in concert. CBS News





MUSIC: ZZ Top

The band ZZ Top is marking 50 years together, with a new remastered collection of their greatest hits, "Goin' 50." Jim Axlerod talks with guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard (the one without a beard) who are still working hard to make their pedal-to-the-metal, bluesy country rock seem so easy.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



PASSAGE: TBD



NATURE: Endangered: The Endangered Species Act

Around the world, plant and animal species are going extinct at a rate faster than any time in human history. The Endangered Species Act, signed into law 46 years ago, has succeeded in preventing hundreds of species on the list from going extinct, and has recovered 54 species. But new regulatory changes to the Act are being finalized by the Trump administration, which may weaken its ability to protect wildlife and habitat, and – say wildlife advocates – speed extinctions. Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:

Australian writer and comedian Hannah Gadsby. CBS News





COMEDY: Hannah Gadsby

Luke Burbank profiles the Australian writer., actress and standup comedian whose recent Netflix special, "Hannah Gadsby: Nanette," about the intersection of comedy and tragedy, earned her a Peabody Award.

See also:



OPINION: He said, ze said: Faith Salie on preferred gender pronouns

The grammar geek talks about the practice of choosing or requesting non-binary pronouns.

For more info:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with "Sunday Morning" contributor Jeffrey Kluger. CBS News





SPACE: Elon Musk on the next giant leap for mankind

As the founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX, a private company that makes rockets and spacecraft, Elon Musk envisions a time when his reusable rockets will bring people to the moon and Mars. He's focused on humans becoming a "multi-planet species," and on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, he speaks with Jeffrey Kluger (editor-at-large at Time magazine, and the co-author of "Apollo 13") about his vision for the future.

GALLERY: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of July 22

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

The bald eagle has been brought back from the edge of extinction by the Endangered Species Act. Orlando C. Monaco

NATURE UP CLOSE: The return of the bald eagle

Videographer Carl Mrozek on the recovery that America's national symbol has accomplished in the wild, thanks to the Endangered Species Act.

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 25, 2019. Ed Spinelli for CBS News

GALLERY: Summer music 2019

It's summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country. Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow, Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!