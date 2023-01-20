This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 22)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: AI experts on whether you should be "terrified" of ChatGPT

OpenAI's artificial intelligence writing program ChatGPT will, with a few prompts, compose poetry, prose, song lyrics, essays, even news articles. And that has ethicists and educators worried about the program's ease at replacing human ideas with chatbot-generated words. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the minefield of AI communications and what it might mean for homework.

For more info:

A closeup of "Raven Transformation Mask," cast and sand carved glass artwork by Preston Singletary. CBS News

ART: Glass artist Preston Singletary: Shattering expectations

Preston Singletary, a member of the Tlingit tribe of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, uses a very untraditional medium when fashioning indigenous art: glass. He talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about his traveling exhibition, "Raven and the Box of Daylight" (now at the Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.), which tells a Native American folktale about the origins of the world entirely through glass.

For more info:



HISTORY: LBJ and his monumental presidency

Fifty years after the death of Lyndon Baines Johnson, correspondent Rita Braver looks at the legacy of the 36th President, who came into office through the tragic death of his predecessor, and whose own presidency would become one of the most consequential, yet unappreciated in American history. Braver talks with biographer Robert Caro, historian Mark Updegrove, and Luci Baines Johnson (LBJ's youngest daughter) about how Johnson harnessed the power of government (and his own powers of persuasion) to change the nation.

For more info:

Writer, director, actor Carl Reiner. CBS News

TELEVISION: All for laughs: The art of Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner's comedy – from creating "The Dick Van Dyke Show," to directing films and sharing the stage with friend Mel Brooks – shaped our culture with humor that spanned generations. Now, two years after his death, the National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, New York, has named its extensive comedy archives in his honor. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talked with the funnyman's children – actor and director Rob Reiner, psychoanalyst Annie Reiner, and artist Lucas Reiner – about their dad's museum-quality legacy.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

FROM THE ARCHIVES: David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash on "Déjà vu" (Video)

We are mourning the loss of musician David Crosby on Thursday at the age of 81. In this 2021 interview, Crosby and his fellow members of Crosby, Stills & Nash talked with Anthony Mason about their shared history and the creation of their classic album "Déjà Vu."



HEADLINES: COVID's education crisis: A lost generation?

Students who were forced into remote learning because of the pandemic lost valuable time in class; one nationwide study shows reading skills have dropped to their lowest point in 30 years. With the added personal toll from COVID, this generation is facing a crisis of stunted learning and emotional turmoil. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with educators about what can be done.

For more info:



Actor Harrison Ford (right), with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Harrison Ford gets real

The 80-year-old isn't slowing down; in fact, he's been busier than ever, with two TV series (including the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923"), and a fifth Indiana Jones movie. Harrison Ford talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about playing "ordinary" people; fame and the loss of anonymity; and the attraction of returning to his home in Wyoming.

To watch a trailer for the Paramount+ series "1923" click on the video player below:

For more info:

Because of its strength and versatility, hanji paper has been used for fans, screens, clothing, or as a canvas for fine art. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM KOREA: An ancient tradition: Making hanji paper

The art of making hanji, or paper, derived from the inner bark of a tree native to Korea, helps continue a treasured cultural tradition. Correspondent Seth Doan explores the labor-intensive process of creating hanji, used for writing, artwork and official documents, and strong enough to last a thousand years.

For more info:

Guests gather around the "Embrace" sculpture after its unveiling at Boston Common, January 13, 2023. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

ART: Will the public embrace "The Embrace"?

A 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture of arms hugging, inspired by a photograph of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was unveiled at Boston Common on January 13. But some of the reactions – from the public, comedians, and social media – have been harsh. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with sculptor Hank Willis Thomas about the response to his public art honoring love.

See also:

For more info:



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

A scene from the freediving documentary "The Deepest Breath." Netflix/Sundance Film Festival

MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2023 - Opening highlights

While the festival returns to in-person screenings in Park City, Utah, you can also attend virtually via online screenings of world premiere documentaries and narrative films. Here are some of the early highlights.

For more info:

2023 Sundance Film Festival (through January 30)

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Peter Dinklage, and a story about trash turned into treasure (Video)

Leslie Stahl sits down for a rare interview with the fiercely private actor Peter Dinklage. We also have a story on how the ocean turns trash into treasure.

