The life and times of LBJ Fifty years after the death of Lyndon Baines Johnson, correspondent Rita Braver looks at the legacy of the 36th President, who came into office through the tragic death of his predecessor, and whose own presidency would become one of the most consequential, yet unappreciated in American history. Braver talks with biographer Robert Caro, historian Mark Updegrove, and Luci Baines Johnson (LBJ's youngest daughter) about how Johnson harnessed the power of government (and his own powers of persuasion) to change the nation.