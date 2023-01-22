The art of funnyman Carl Reiner Carl Reiner's comedy – from creating "The Dick Van Dyke Show," to directing films and sharing the stage with friend Mel Brooks – shaped our culture with humor that spanned generations. Now, two years after his death, the National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, New York, has named its extensive comedy archives in his honor. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talked with the funnyman's children – actor and director Rob Reiner, psychoanalyst Annie Reiner, and artist Lucas Reiner – about their dad's museum-quality legacy.