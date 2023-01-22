From 2008: David Crosby on harmony (and disharmony) Singer, songwriter and guitarist David Crosby died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at age 81. In this profile that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" on January 20, 2008, Crosby talks with correspondent Rita Braver about joining The Byrds and then forming the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (and sometimes Young), one of the most influential bands of the 1960s and '70s; overcoming his drug addiction; and becoming a father while also facing death. He is also joined by Graham Nash, who talks about the band's origins.