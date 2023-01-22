CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Mass shooting in California leaves at least 10 dead, with suspect still at large
AI experts on whether you should be "terrified" of ChatGPT
The U.S. has hit the debt limit. Now what?
LBJ and his monumental presidency
How CBS News covered Roe v. Wade in 1973
FBI finds 6 more items marked classified in search of Biden's Delaware home
5 inmates captured after escaping from Missouri jail
"Cop City" protesters damage property in Atlanta, police say; 6 arrested
How a serial killer used highways to help get away with multiple murders
Transcript: Mayors Francis Suarez, LaToya Cantrell, Andre Dickens and John Giles on "Face the Nation"
Harrison Ford gets real
Hey, Boss, David Sedaris wants to correct you
Passage: Remembering Gina Lollobrigida and David Crosby
All for laughs: The art of Carl Reiner
Transcript: Rep. Mike Turner on "Face the Nation"
"48 Hours" show schedule
Police investigate "suspicious" vulture death at Dallas Zoo
Elizabeth Holmes bought plane ticket to Mexico after conviction, prosecutors say
Investigators use psychology help extract confessions from suspected serial killer
Investigation underway into fatal shooting of Sudanese worker by police
Killer eludes police for 31 years; one woman found him in 2 hours
Postage prices to rise starting Sunday
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
David Sedaris on irritating word choices
The humorist has noticed some annoying habits in the way people address one another.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On