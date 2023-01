Glass artist Preston Singletary: Shattering expectations Preston Singletary, a member of the Tlingit tribe of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, uses a very untraditional medium when fashioning indigenous art: glass. He talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about his traveling exhibition, "Raven and the Box of Daylight" (now at the Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.), which tells a Native American folktale about the origins of the world entirely through glass.