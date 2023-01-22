"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/22 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at concerns over the AI writing program ChatGPT. Plus: Ben Mankiewicz talks with Harrison Ford about his new western series, "1923"; Rita Braver looks back on the presidency of Lyndon Johnson; Jim Axelrod visits with the children of Carl Reiner to discuss his comic legacy; Lilia Luciano visits an exhibition of Native American art made of glass; Nancy Giles looks at the public reaction to the unveiling in Boston of "The Embrace," a statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King; and Seth Doane explores the ancient Korean art of making "hanji" paper.