Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/22

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at concerns over the AI writing program ChatGPT. Plus: Ben Mankiewicz talks with Harrison Ford about his new western series, "1923"; Rita Braver looks back on the presidency of Lyndon Johnson; Jim Axelrod visits with the children of Carl Reiner to discuss his comic legacy; Lilia Luciano visits an exhibition of Native American art made of glass; Nancy Giles looks at the public reaction to the unveiling in Boston of "The Embrace," a statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King; and Seth Doane explores the ancient Korean art of making "hanji" paper.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.