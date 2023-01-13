This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 15)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

Did you want a painting of a panda bear in the style of Renoir? There's an app for that! CBS News

COVER STORY: Art created by artificial Intelligence: "Frightening and fascinating all at the same time"

DALL-E is one of several artificial intelligence software programs that can turn anything you type, no matter how absurd, into art, in any style you like, drawing from hundreds of millions of images in its database. And with this technological advance come some serious downsides. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how AI is changing the game in graphics, interior design, architecture, fashion and movie-making, while causing artists to worry about protecting their creative livelihood.

A tense moment at the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship. CBS News

SPORTS: Rolley Hole, the "Super Bowl of marbles"

Every year at Standing Stone State Park in Tennessee, the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship is held, pitting marbles enthusiasts against one another in a game steeped in tradition and built on arcane, even confusing rules. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

HISTORY: "Master Slave Husband Wife": A startling tale of escape from slavery

In the 1840s Ellen Craft, an enslaved woman in Macon, Georgia, feared that her father – who was her White enslaver – would claim any child she bore as his property, and so she and her husband, also enslaved, embarked on a remarkable ruse. Fleeing the South, she masqueraded as a male White slaveowner accompanied by "his" slave. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with Ilyon Woo, author of "Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom," and with Peggy Preacely, the couple's great-great granddaughter.

Pamela Anderson with correspondent Jim Axelrod. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Pamela Anderson on surviving tabloids, paparazzi, and the infamous sex tape

In a new memoir, "Love, Pamela," and a documentary to debut on Netflix, "Baywatch" icon Pamela Anderson reveals details about traumas she suffered as a child, and during a life lived in the harsh spotlight of the paparazzi. At her home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about her notorious sex tape whose leak, she said, was "hurtful," and about how being a mother helped her survive becoming tabloid fodder.

PREVIEW: Pamela Anderson

PASSAGE: Jeff Beck, Lisa Marie Presley, and Bernard Kalb



Curator Cindy Kang with correspondent Serena Altschul, at the Barnes Foundation exhibition "Modigliani Up Close." CBS News

ART: "Modigliani Up Close": Revealing secrets of the master

Curators and conservators at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia have unearthed secrets hidden under layers of paint on masterpieces by famed Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920). Their findings are a part of an exhibition, "Modigliani Up Close." Correspondent Serena Altschul pays a visit.

MOVIES: The real-life "80 for Brady" fans

Friends Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin were founding members of a passionate fan club devoted to NFL quarterback Tom Brady, comprised of women of a certain age, called "Over 80 for Brady." They inspired a new motion picture comedy, "80 for Brady," starring Hollywood veterans Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with the Brady fans, and with the stars who played Brady fans, about football, friendship, and the power of Tom.

To watch a trailer for "80 for Brady" click on the video player below:

"80 for Brady" opens in theaters February 3

Governor-elect Wes Moore of Maryland. CBS News

POLITICS: Maryland's new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances

A former Army captain, bestselling author, anti-poverty advocate and first-time political candidate, Wes Moore will be sworn in this week as Maryland's first African American governor. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Moore about his unique career path to the governor's residence in Annapolis.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Russell Banks, novelist and moralist (Video)

Russell Banks, author of such bestsellers as "Affliction," "The Sweet Hereafter" and "Continental Drift," died on January 7 at age 82. Watch Martha Teichner's 1995 "Sunday Morning" interview with Banks in which he talks about writing of marginalized people, such as the characters in his novel "Rule of the Bone," and of capturing the "magical importance" in their lives.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": First sister Valerie Biden Owens and a Black culinary exhibit (Video)

Valerie Biden Owens sits down with Norah O'Donnell to discuss how she has supported her big brother, Joe, over the years. We also take you to a new exhibit called "African/American: Making the Nation's Table," located in the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City, where we learn how Black culture shaped American cuisine.

